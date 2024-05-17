MDS Property Management Software Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

System built for NYC real estate market certified for highest security standard

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance affirms MDS’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for our customers,” said Adam Friedberg, Chief Executive Officer of MDS Property Management Software.

At a time when companies large and small have struggled with protecting customer information, SOC 2 status clearly indicates that rigorous requirements have been met regarding how MDS handles customer data. Its SOC 2 audit completion guarantees that MDS has established and implemented organizational practices to safeguard customer data.

Since 1982, MDS has gained a strong reputation for developing, implementing and supporting property management technologies as a family-owned company in the New York City market. Friedberg sees maintaining the highest security standard as a fundamental link to that continued growth.

“As we’ve built a property management system we believe to be the most robust and flexible of its kind in the New York metropolitan area, it’s vital that we supply every MDS customer with the maximum sense of security and, in turn, confidence when using MDS products.”

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body specializing in helping organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards.

For over 40 years, MDS Property Management Software has been delivering powerful systems exclusively made for property management companies in New York City. With real-time business intelligence and over 100 software modules, property management companies based in New York can customize an MDS solution to fit their property portfolio.

Its focus on New York City regulations and trends in the local market has helped MDS position its clientele for continued success in the face of change, resulting in a 95% customer retention rate that is unmatched in the property management software industry. To schedule a demo with MDS, call 888.325.8307 or email us at sales@multidataservices.com.

