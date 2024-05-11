MDI Health Wins Best New Technology Solution for Medication Management Award

8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

MDI Health, an AI-powered solution that optimizes personalized medication management at scale, announced that it has been selected as winner of the " Best New Technology Solution for Medication Management" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.





MDI’s technology utilizes AI to reimagine medication management and help leading payer and provider organizations improve patients’ medication treatment, decrease hospitalizations, lower costs, and improve clinical outcomes.

The company was recognized for its breakthrough comprehensive drug-related risk analysis, AI automation capabilities, and personalized clinical recommendations that allow clinical teams to effectively optimize personalized medication treatment across at-risk populations and prevent costly medical complications at scale.

MDI’s solution has the unique ability to stratify patients in need of intervention based on clinical risks and potential impact, instantly generate personalized medication-related recommendations to address the needs of each patient and implement the interventions at scale.

The system provides a comprehensive view of both population-level trends and individual patients. By analyzing thousands of medical and pharmacological parameters through a multi-dimensional, context-based approach, the system builds a complete 360° view of each patient, ensuring the delivery of the most effective care, tailored to meet individual needs.

“ We’re proud to receive this medication management award from MedTech Breakthrough, which recognizes our commitment to making high-quality, personalized medication treatments accessible to all, hence advancing quality of care, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs,” said Avishai Ben-Tovim, CEO of MDI Health.

“ MDI Health is revolutionizing the industry by solving an overlooked, urgent medical issue – Medication-Related Problems – a leading cause of death at a cost of $528B annually. Attempts to address this have lacked personalization and scalability,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.

About MDI Health

MDI Health is reimagining medication management with AI to reduce total cost of care at scale. MDI’s platform is used by payors and value-based providers across the nation to optimize medication treatment, effectively deprescribe, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce spend. The MDI platform continuously generates thousands of dollars in savings per high-risk member annually, along with a remarkable reduction in medications per individual. MDI’s unique impact lies within the ability to both identify incremental value on top of existing programs and drive AI-enabled clinical interventions at scale. www.MDIHealth.com

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. MedTechBreakthrough.com.

