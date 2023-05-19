MCO Wins RegTech Insight Awards Europe for Best Regulatory Change Management Solution

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asiarisk—MCO, a leading provider of compliance technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its prestigious win at the RegTech Insight Awards Europe. The company has been recognized as the recipient of the award for Best Regulatory Change Management Solution.

RegTech Insight Awards Europe, organized by A-Team Group, is an annual event that celebrates excellence in the field of regulatory technology. The awards acknowledge the outstanding contributions made by organizations that provide innovative solutions to assist financial institutions in meeting their regulatory obligations.

MCO’s success in the Best Regulatory Change Management Solution category underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions to effectively navigate the complex landscape of regulatory changes. By leveraging the strength of the MyComplianceOffice platform, MCO enables its clients to proactively adapt to evolving regulatory requirements, minimize risks, and maintain compliance effortlessly.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Regulatory Change Management Solution provider at the RegTech Insight Awards Europe,” said Dave Kubersky, CRO at MCO. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to helping our clients streamline their regulatory change management processes and achieve sustainable compliance. We would like to express our gratitude to our clients and partners for their continued trust and support.”

MCO’s regulatory change management solution, a part of the Know Your Risk compliance suite, empowers financial institutions with tools to efficiently monitor, assess, and implement regulatory changes. To learn more about Know Your Risk and it’s regulatory change capabilities, visit MyComplianceOffice | Compliance Oversight Know Your Risk.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct and effectively oversee regulatory obligations. MCO’s powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors and provide evidence of regulatory compliance. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get firms up and running quickly and cost-efficiently. Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

Contacts

Media:



Lisa Deschamp, Vice President, Global Marketing



MyComplianceOffice



lisa.deschamp@mycomplianceoffice.com