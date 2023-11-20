MCO Named Best Conduct Risk Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asiarisk–Global risk and compliance technology provider MCO (MyComplianceOffice) has been named Best Conduct Risk Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023.

MCO provides software that enables companies around the world, large and small, to manage compliance obligations and reduce their risk of misconduct. MCO’s integrated SaaS platform lets firms demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party relationships while providing proof of compliance. With centralized data for ease of access, consistency and unparalleled risk control, the solution is straightforward to implement and integrates seamlessly with other systems.

MCO’s Chief Revenue Officer Dave Kubersky accepted the award, noting “We’re honored to have the industry vote MyComplianceOffice as the Best Conduct Risk Solution in the North American market. This award reflects our commitment to providing our customers with an innovative and cost-effective compliance framework to meet the challenges of a highly regulated and volatile financial services environment. I thank A-Team Insight for recognizing our achievement, and I thank the entire MCO team for their unwavering dedication and commitment.”

The annual RegTech Insight USA Awards recognize leading providers of technology that have consistently demonstrated outstanding performance. Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, and host of the 3rd annual RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023, commented “These awards recognize companies providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry. Our congratulations go to MCO for winning Best Conduct Risk Solution.”

MCO is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London, Singapore, Hyderabad, New York, Chicago and Fort Worth. MyComplianceOffice enables 1 million users at 1300 client firms across 105 countries to meet ethical and conduct expectations while streamlining operations.

MCO provides powerful compliance management software that companies around the world use to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee regulatory obligations. The MCO solution allows firms to address transactional and personal conflicts of interest in a single platform. It is the only fully integrated compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across firm transactions (deals, research, and trades), employees, and third parties and provide evidence of regulatory compliance.

