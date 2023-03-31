<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
McLennan Community College Reaffirms Commitment to YuJa for Use of Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces a multiyear contract extension with Waco, Texas-based McLennan Community College for the use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform campuswide. The comprehensive video platform provides instructors and students with a central learning hub for video and media content that integrates with D2L Brightspace, the institution’s learning management system.

Initially, the college was seeking lecture capture and video management tools to support learning in remote and hybrid learning environments. McLennan learned about YuJa’s Video Platform and all it has to offer at the institution’s Innovation Symposium. In addition to lecture capture and video management, McLennan has benefited from features like auto-captioning, video quizzing, gradebook integration, deep visual analytics and other user-friendly features that help elevate teaching and learning.

“We’re pleased that McLennan Community College has found value in YuJa’s robust, easy-to-use platform, and we’re excited for instructors to continue to use the constantly expanding features to create engaging learning experiences for students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

YuJa’s suite of ed-tech products is growing in adoption throughout the state of Texas, which includes Angelo State University, South Texas College, Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, Texas Wesleyan University, Concordia University Texas, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT MCLENNAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Located in Waco, Texas, McLennan Community College was established in 1965 by the citizens of McLennan County. It was the first junior college in Texas to incorporate the word “community”​ in its name. For more than 40 years, the institution has been serving Waco and the surrounding areas to help community members achieve their educational goals. McLennan Community College offers a progressive education at an affordable cost. Students choose McLennan for a variety of reasons, but most want to meet occupational requirements, develop intellectual abilities and increase their future earning power.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

