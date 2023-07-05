McLean, VA-based A-TEK, Inc. Announces Dr. William Vantine Has Joined A-TEK’s Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewBoardMember–A-TEK, Inc. announced today that long-time government executive Dr. William “Bill” Vantine has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Vantine currently serves on the Board of Directors for several private sector corporations as well as NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) Advisory Committee. He served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., from 2016 to 2022 where he led SPA to consecutive years of high growth and excellence in all aspects of operations resulting in SPA being named the GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022 and a Washington Post Top Workplace every year. In 2019, Bill was named GovCon CEO of the year, and in 2021 the WashingtonExec DoD Private Sector Executive of the Year.





Dr. Vantine received his undergraduate and Master’s degrees at George Washington University and his Ph.D. at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. In addition to his Ph.D. dissertation, “Managing the Risk of Failure in Large Complex Systems,” Dr. Vantine is the author of more than 20 professional papers on risk management, software, IT, data analysis, safety, and reliability.

“For more than 25 years A-TEK has served as a highly valued and trusted provider for our Nation’s critical health and national security missions,” said Dr. Vantine, “and I am excited to be part of a company doing such important and meaningful work. I thank Kathy and A-TEK for the opportunity to support their amazing team and look forward to our continued tradition of excellence and customer support.”

“As A-TEK continues to expand our presence in federal health, we are thrilled to have Bill join our Board. With a proven track record and a wealth of experience in strategically leading hyper-growth organizations, I look forward to working with Bill and gaining invaluable advice and guidance on positioning A-TEK as an emerging business,” stated A-TEK’s President and CEO, Kathryn Freeland.

Headquartered in McLean, VA, A-TEK, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mackson Consulting, LLC, is comprised of a team of experts that manages the data that drives federal missions. As a small and emerging business with 17 locations nationwide, we operate at the intersection of science and technology, by delivering science, IT services, and solutions across a myriad of government mission areas including public health, national security, science, and law enforcement. A-TEK is a 26-year partner to U.S. government agencies including the NIH, FDA, Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce, and Justice.

