Home Business Wire McGrath Sets Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Date and Time
Business Wire

McGrath Sets Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Date and Time

di Business Wire

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced plans to release financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, October 24, 2024.


McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (international callers dial 1-203-518-9765), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-753-9146 (international callers dial 1-402-220-2705). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

Contacts

Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200

Articoli correlati

MeridianLink Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MLNK--MeridianLink, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions...
Continua a leggere

Kioxia and MoDeCH Develop a Three-Dimensional Probing System

Business Wire Business Wire -
High-Frequency Characteristic Measurement for Three-Dimensional Structures up to 110 GHz TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, and...
Continua a leggere

Curtiss-Wright and Westinghouse Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support AP1000® and AP300™ Projects in Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright’s Nuclear Division and Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php