Home Business Wire McGrath Sets Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Date and Time
Business Wire

McGrath Sets Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Date and Time

di Business Wire

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced plans to release financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2024, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, July 25, 2024.


McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (international callers dial 1-203-518-9765), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-723-0488 (international callers dial 1-402-220-2651). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

Contacts

Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200

Articoli correlati

IDEX Corporation to Webcast Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s second quarter earnings...
Continua a leggere

NTT DATA Sets New Standard for Sports Fan Engagement with Unparalleled Data Insights at The 152nd Open

Business Wire Business Wire -
As the official IT provider for golf’s original Championship, NTT DATA will unveil its advanced Digital Twin technology, AI...
Continua a leggere

Abra Launches Integrated Digital Assets Treasury Solutions via SMAs Following Increased Demand from Corporates, Family Offices and Non-Profits

Business Wire Business Wire -
Abra Treasury solutions now offered via customized separately managed accounts (SMAs) Businesses increasingly utilizing cryptocurrencies as treasury reserve assets Abra won...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php