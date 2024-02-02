Home Business Wire McGrath Sets Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Date and Time
LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.


McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (international callers dial 1-203-518-9765), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-839-8320 (international callers dial 1-402-220-6072). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

