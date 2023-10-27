Home Business Wire McGrath Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023
LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $243.5 million, an increase of 40% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $40.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income from continuing operations of $27.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.


THIRD QUARTER 2023 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):

  • Rental revenues increased 22% to $122.7 million.
  • Total revenues increased 40% to $243.5 million.
  • Other income for the third quarter 2023 includes a $3.6 million net gain on sale of two properties, which increased earnings per diluted share by $0.11.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 47% to $95.3 million.
  • Dividend rate of $0.465 per share for the third quarter of 2023. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.9% yield on the October 25, 2023 close price of $97.06 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“We were very pleased with our third quarter results. Our 22% increase in companywide rental revenues was driven by strong modular segment performance. Modular rental revenues grew 36%, with over half of the growth attributable to our Vesta Modular and several smaller Portable Storage acquisitions completed earlier this year. Before acquisitions, the modular segment rental revenues grew organically by a robust 13%.

Our modular business saw broad based rental strength across commercial, education and portable storage customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our modular customers. Our initiatives to grow modular sales also showed progress as sales revenues doubled compared to a year ago.

TRS-RenTelco experienced continued softness in semiconductor related demand, resulting in 10% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we reduced new equipment capital spending, made progress with sales of underutilized equipment, and improved rental fleet utilization to above 60% at quarter-end.

We made good progress with the Vesta integration. Our organization work is complete and the Vesta team is fully integrated into the McGrath organization. I am very pleased with the team collaboration and commercial successes that have been achieved.

We are very pleased with our year-to-date performance, and we are fully focused on solid execution for the remainder of the year.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $73.0 million, an increase of $33.1 million, or 83%.

  • Rental revenues increased 36% to $94.0 million, depreciation expense increased 30% to $10.0 million, and other direct costs increased 2% to $23.4 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 57% to $60.6 million. Vesta Modular contributed $14.8 million and $10.2 million in rental revenues and gross profit during the quarter, respectively.
  • Rental related services revenues increased 45% to $39.7 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit increasing 60% to $11.8 million. Vesta Modular contributed $4.0 million and $1.8 million in rental related services revenues and gross profit during the quarter, respectively.
  • Sales revenues increased $29.9 million to $58.9 million, primarily from higher new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 32% compared to 35% in 2022, resulting in a 86% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $19.0 million. Vesta Modular contributed $16.2 million and $5.1 million in sales revenues and gross profit during the quarter, respectively.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased $11.0 million to $39.8 million. The addition of Vesta Modular increased selling and administrative expenses by $6.0 million, which included $1.2 million higher amortization of intangibles. In addition, allocated corporate expenses increased $2.7 million.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million, a decrease of 9%, when compared to the same quarter in 2022.

  • Rental revenues decreased 10% to $28.7 million, depreciation expense decreased 3%, and other direct costs decreased 4%, resulting in a 18% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.5 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily the result of lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year and comparable average monthly rental rates.
  • Sales revenues increased 58% to $8.7 million and gross profit on sales revenues decreased 9% to $3.1 million. The higher sales revenues and lower gross profit on sales can be attributed to the mix of equipment sold, which can fluctuate quarterly depending on customer requirements, equipment availability and funding.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased $0.3 million, or 4%, to $7.0 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

Based upon the Company’s year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is revising its financial outlook. For the full-year 2023, the Company expects:

 

 

Previous

(Continuing Operations)

Current

(Continuing Operations)

Total revenue:

$805 to $830 million

$820 to $830 million

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:

$306 to $320 million

$312 to $320 million

Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:

$190 to $200 million

$190 to $200 million
 
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excludes the income from discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
  2. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of September 28, 2023, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on October 26, 2023 to discuss the third quarter 2023 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-245-3047 (in the U.S.), or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-839-5685 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2567 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s statements about (i) progress with sales of underutilized TRS equipment, (ii) focus on solid execution for the remainder of the year, and (iii) statements regarding the full year 2023 in the “Financial Outlook” section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; unforeseen liabilities and integration challenges associated with the Vesta, Brekke Storage, Dixie Storage and Inland Storage acquisitions; competition within the modular business; the activity levels in the semiconductor and general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; continued execution of our strategic performance improvement initiatives; our ability to successfully increase prices to offset cost increases; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the other factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

122,686

 

 

$

100,871

 

 

$

350,773

 

 

$

285,588

 

Rental related services

 

 

40,492

 

 

 

28,198

 

 

 

101,481

 

 

 

69,276

 

Rental operations

 

 

163,178

 

 

 

129,069

 

 

 

452,254

 

 

 

354,864

 

Sales

 

 

77,115

 

 

 

44,414

 

 

 

148,576

 

 

 

95,503

 

Other

 

 

3,213

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

9,424

 

 

 

2,397

 

Total revenues

 

 

243,506

 

 

 

174,343

 

 

 

610,254

 

 

 

452,764

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of rental equipment

 

 

22,069

 

 

 

20,174

 

 

 

66,499

 

 

 

60,118

 

Rental related services

 

 

28,532

 

 

 

20,576

 

 

 

71,625

 

 

 

50,116

 

Other

 

 

28,493

 

 

 

28,203

 

 

 

90,188

 

 

 

82,573

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

79,094

 

 

 

68,953

 

 

 

228,312

 

 

 

192,807

 

Costs of sales

 

 

52,878

 

 

 

28,548

 

 

 

98,431

 

 

 

58,124

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

131,972

 

 

 

97,501

 

 

 

326,743

 

 

 

250,931

 

Gross profit

 

 

111,534

 

 

 

76,842

 

 

 

283,511

 

 

 

201,833

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

48,508

 

 

 

36,954

 

 

 

153,032

 

 

 

103,368

 

Other income

 

 

(3,559

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,559

)

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

66,585

 

 

 

39,888

 

 

 

134,038

 

 

 

98,465

 

Interest expense

 

 

(11,025

)

 

 

(3,355

)

 

 

(28,434

)

 

 

(8,057

)

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(236

)

 

 

166

 

 

 

(404

)

Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

55,518

 

 

 

36,297

 

 

 

105,770

 

 

 

90,004

 

Provision for income taxes from continuing operations

 

 

15,152

 

 

 

9,182

 

 

 

25,934

 

 

 

21,687

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

40,366

 

 

 

27,115

 

 

 

79,836

 

 

 

68,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

4,635

 

 

 

1,709

 

 

 

9,350

 

Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

1,183

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

2,170

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61,513

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

62,769

 

 

 

7,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

40,366

 

 

$

30,567

 

 

$

142,605

 

 

$

75,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

3.26

 

 

$

2.81

 

Diluted

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

3.26

 

 

$

2.79

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

0.29

 

Diluted

 

$

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

2.56

 

 

$

0.29

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

5.83

 

 

$

3.10

 

Diluted

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

5.81

 

 

$

3.08

 

Shares used in per share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

24,487

 

 

 

24,379

 

 

 

24,461

 

 

 

24,342

 

Diluted

 

 

24,525

 

 

 

24,504

 

 

 

24,527

 

 

 

24,516

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.465

 

 

$

0.455

 

 

$

1.395

 

 

$

1.365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

1,946

 

 

$

957

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,683 in 2023 and $2,300 in 2022

 

 

224,269

 

 

 

169,937

 

 

Rental equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Relocatable modular buildings

 

 

1,474,359

 

 

 

1,123,268

 

 

Electronic test equipment

 

 

383,006

 

 

 

398,267

 

 

 

 

 

1,857,365

 

 

 

1,521,535

 

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

 

(565,497

)

 

 

(531,218

)

 

Rental equipment, net

 

 

1,291,868

 

 

 

990,317

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

146,484

 

 

 

138,713

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

80,853

 

 

 

69,837

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

67,480

 

 

 

35,431

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

323,771

 

 

 

106,403

 

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

196,249

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,136,671

 

 

$

1,707,844

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable

 

$

667,640

 

 

$

413,742

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

223,010

 

 

 

151,208

 

 

Deferred income

 

 

105,534

 

 

 

82,417

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

229,115

 

 

 

203,361

 

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

53,171

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,225,299

 

 

 

903,899

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value – Authorized 40,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issued and outstanding – 24,489 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 24,388 shares as of December 31, 2022

 

 

109,253

 

 

 

110,080

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

802,161

 

 

 

693,943

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(78

)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

911,372

 

 

 

803,945

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,136,671

 

 

$

1,707,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

142,605

 

 

$

75,497

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

81,842

 

 

 

83,272

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(30,018

)

 

 

(4,299

)

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,794

 

 

 

307

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5,273

 

 

 

5,106

 

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(3,559

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

(61,513

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of used rental equipment

 

 

(22,964

)

 

 

(26,705

)

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

 

 

(166

)

 

 

404

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

6

 

 

 

13

 

Change in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(27,733

)

 

 

(30,767

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(7,390

)

 

 

(17,313

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

32,818

 

 

 

14,384

 

Deferred income

 

 

7,908

 

 

 

33,399

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

118,903

 

 

 

133,298

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

 

268,012

 

 

 

 

Purchases of rental equipment

 

 

(171,322

)

 

 

(130,395

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(16,448

)

 

 

(10,594

)

Cash paid for acquisition of businesses

 

 

(458,315

)

 

 

 

Cash paid for acquisition of business assets

 

 

(3,474

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment

 

 

49,405

 

 

 

54,193

 

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

 

595

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(331,547

)

 

 

(86,796

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net borrowings (payments) under bank lines of credit

 

 

178,892

 

 

 

(7,000

)

Borrowings under note purchase agreement

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards

 

 

(6,100

)

 

 

(6,253

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

(34,168

)

 

 

(33,175

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

213,624

 

 

 

(46,428

)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

9

 

 

 

(4

)

Net increase in cash

 

 

989

 

 

 

70

 

Cash balance, beginning of period

 

 

957

 

 

 

1,491

 

Cash balance, end of period

 

$

1,946

 

 

$

1,561

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid, during the period

 

$

27,818

 

 

$

8,982

 

Net income taxes paid, during the period

 

$

9,547

 

 

$

24,885

 

Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid

 

$

12,014

 

 

$

11,167

 

Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid

 

$

5,765

 

 

$

9,555

 

Proceeds to be received on the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

$

6,370

 

 

$

 

Business acquisition payments withheld

 

$

293

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Mobile

Modular

 

 

TRS-RenTelco

 

 

Enviroplex

 

 

Adler Tanks

(Discontinued)

 

 

Consolidated

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

94,028

 

 

$

28,658

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

122,686

 

Rental related services

 

 

39,716

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,492

 

Rental operations

 

 

133,744

 

 

 

29,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163,178

 

Sales

 

 

58,867

 

 

 

8,733

 

 

 

9,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,115

 

Other

 

 

2,271

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,213

 

Total revenues

 

 

194,882

 

 

 

39,109

 

 

 

9,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

243,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

10,037

 

 

 

12,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,069

 

Rental related services

 

 

27,927

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,532

 

Other

 

 

23,353

 

 

 

5,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,493

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

61,317

 

 

 

17,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,094

 

Costs of sales

 

 

39,821

 

 

 

5,651

 

 

 

7,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

52,878

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

101,138

 

 

 

23,428

 

 

 

7,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

131,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

60,638

 

 

 

11,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,124

 

Rental related services

 

 

11,789

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,960

 

Rental operations

 

 

72,427

 

 

 

11,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

84,084

 

Sales

 

 

19,046

 

 

 

3,082

 

 

 

2,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,237

 

Other

 

 

2,271

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,213

 

Total gross profit

 

 

93,744

 

 

 

15,681

 

 

 

2,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

111,534

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

39,832

 

 

 

6,999

 

 

 

1,677

 

 

 

 

 

 

48,508

 

Other income

 

 

(2,740

)

 

 

(819

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,559

)

Income from operations

 

$

56,652

 

 

$

9,501

 

 

$

432

 

 

$

 

 

 

66,585

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,025

)

Foreign currency exchange loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(42

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,152

)

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

40,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

$

72,953

 

 

$

21,858

 

 

$

517

 

 

$

 

 

$

95,328

 

Average rental equipment 2

 

$

1,350,562

 

 

$

385,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly total yield 3

 

 

2.32

%

 

 

2.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average utilization 4

 

 

79.4

%

 

 

59.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly rental rate 5

 

 

2.92

%

 

 

4.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
  2. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
  3. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  4. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  5. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Mobile

Modular

 

 

TRS-RenTelco

 

 

Enviroplex

 

 

Adler Tanks (Discontinued)

 

 

Consolidated

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

69,111

 

 

$

31,760

 

 

$

 

 

$

17,490

 

 

$

118,361

 

Rental related services

 

 

27,353

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,163

 

 

 

35,361

 

Rental operations

 

 

96,464

 

 

 

32,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,653

 

 

 

153,722

 

Sales

 

 

28,922

 

 

 

5,514

 

 

 

9,978

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

45,391

 

Other

 

 

452

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

1,423

 

Total revenues

 

 

125,838

 

 

 

38,527

 

 

 

9,978

 

 

 

26,193

 

 

 

200,536

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

7,747

 

 

 

12,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,002

 

 

 

24,176

 

Rental related services

 

 

19,973

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,395

 

 

 

25,971

 

Other

 

 

22,837

 

 

 

5,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,505

 

 

 

31,708

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

50,557

 

 

 

18,396

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,902

 

 

 

81,855

 

Costs of sales

 

 

18,696

 

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

7,719

 

 

 

693

 

 

 

29,241

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

69,253

 

 

 

20,529

 

 

 

7,719

 

 

 

13,595

 

 

 

111,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

38,527

 

 

 

13,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,983

 

 

 

62,477

 

Rental related services

 

 

7,380

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,768

 

 

 

9,390

 

Rental operations

 

 

45,907

 

 

 

14,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,751

 

 

 

71,867

 

Sales

 

 

10,226

 

 

 

3,381

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

16,150

 

Other

 

 

452

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

1,423

 

Total gross profit

 

 

56,585

 

 

 

17,998

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

12,598

 

 

 

89,440

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

28,798

 

 

 

6,726

 

 

 

1,430

 

 

 

7,141

 

 

 

44,095

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

$

27,787

 

 

$

11,272

 

 

$

829

 

 

$

5,457

 

 

 

45,345

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,177

)

Foreign currency exchange loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(236

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,365

)

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

30,567

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

$

39,901

 

 

$

23,894

 

 

$

900

 

 

$

10,192

 

 

$

74,887

 

Average rental equipment 2

 

$

1,030,792

 

 

$

389,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly total yield 3

 

 

2.23

%

 

 

2.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average utilization 4

 

 

80.1

%

 

 

65.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly rental rate 5

 

 

2.79

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200

