McGrath Announces Results for Second Quarter 2024

SECOND QUARTER 2024 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):

Rental revenues increased 3% to $121.2 million.

Total revenues increased 5% to $212.6 million.

Selling and administrative expenses increased 31% to $61.4 million primarily due to $12.4 million in transaction costs attributable to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini, which decreased 2024 net income from continuing operations by $0.36 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 9% to $83.7 million.

Dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the second quarter 2024. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.7% yield on the July 24, 2024 close price of $111.63 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments:

“We were pleased with our second quarter results. The 5% increase in companywide revenues was driven by higher rental operations and sales revenues.

Our modular business was the highlight for the quarter, with 10% rental revenue growth. Rental revenues grew across our commercial and education customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our customers. Growth initiatives for Mobile Modular Plus, Site Related Services and new modular equipment sales all continued to show progress.

Portable storage demand conditions were weaker than a year ago, resulting in 4% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. The weaker demand was primarily a result of lower commercial construction project activity.

TRS-RenTelco experienced continued demand challenges, resulting in 11% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we maintained disciplined new equipment capital spending and made progress with reducing the fleet size to better align with demand conditions.

I appreciate the strong commitment from the McGrath employee team as we maintain our independent focus on disciplined execution during the pending WillScot Mobile Mini transaction.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 20%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Rental revenues increased 10% to $78.0 million, depreciation expense increased 6% to $10.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 9% to $21.3 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 23% to $46.8 million.

Rental related services revenues increased 4% to $28.9 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick-up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit decreasing 3% to $9.1 million.

Sales revenues decreased 6% to $35.9 million, primarily from lower new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 38% in 2024, compared to 31% in 2023, resulting in a 17% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $13.8 million. The increase in gross margin on sales was primarily attributed to a higher mix of used versus new sales during the quarter.

Selling and administrative expenses increased $11.2 million to $42.3 million. Included within selling and administrative expenses was $11.3 million higher allocated corporate costs, which included $9.0 million in allocated transaction costs attributed to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.

PORTABLE STORAGE

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s Portable Storage division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 11%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Rental revenues decreased 4% to $17.8 million, depreciation expense increased 15% to $1.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 10% to $1.5 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 4% to $15.3 million.

Rental related services revenues were $4.6 million and gross profit on rental related services revenues was $0.2 million, which was down from $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Sales revenues increased $0.2 million to $1.3 million, primarily from higher used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 43% compared to 38% in 2023, resulting in a $0.1 million increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $0.6 million.

Selling and administrative expenses increased $1.7 million to $8.9 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses, which included $1.4 million in allocated transaction costs attributed to the pending WillScot Mobile Mini merger.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million, a decrease of 16%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Rental revenues decreased 11% to $25.3 million, depreciation expense decreased 9%, and other direct costs decreased 6%, resulting in a 16% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $9.0 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued weakness in end markets, resulting in lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year.

Sales revenues decreased 22% to $5.8 million and gross profit on sales revenues decreased 23% to $3.1 million.

Selling and administrative expenses increased 19%, to $8.5 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses, which included $1.9 million in transaction costs attributed to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of July 1, 2024, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on July 25, 2024 to discuss the second quarter 2024 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-245-3047 (in the U.S.), or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-723-0488 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2651 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental $ 121,176 $ 117,840 $ 241,508 $ 228,087 Rental related services 34,358 33,857 63,938 60,989 Rental operations 155,534 151,697 305,446 289,076 Sales 54,414 47,801 89,483 71,461 Other 2,663 3,532 5,509 6,211 Total revenues 212,611 203,030 400,438 366,748 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 22,165 22,597 44,531 44,430 Rental related services 24,990 23,825 45,776 43,093 Other 27,920 30,560 56,930 61,695 Total direct costs of rental operations 75,075 76,982 147,237 149,218 Costs of sales 34,121 31,438 56,518 45,553 Total costs of revenues 109,196 108,420 203,755 194,771 Gross profit 103,415 94,610 196,683 171,977 Expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 61,370 47,026 121,188 104,524 Other income, net — — (9,281 ) — Income from operations 42,045 47,584 84,776 67,453 Interest expense 13,037 9,945 25,741 17,409 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 31 18 163 (208 ) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 28,977 37,621 58,872 50,252 Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 8,359 9,669 15,406 10,782 Income from continuing operations 20,618 27,952 43,466 39,470 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes — — — 1,709 Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations — — — 453 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — 2,630 — 61,513 Income from discontinued operations — 2,630 — 62,769 Net income $ 20,618 $ 30,582 $ 43,466 $ 102,239 Earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.84 $ 1.14 $ 1.77 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 1.14 $ 1.77 $ 1.61 Earnings per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ 0.11 $ — $ 2.57 Diluted $ — $ 0.11 $ — $ 2.56 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 1.25 $ 1.77 $ 4.18 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 1.25 $ 1.77 $ 4.17 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,549 24,479 24,531 24,448 Diluted 24,560 24,512 24,562 24,527 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.475 $ 0.465 $ 0.950 $ 0.930

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Assets Cash $ 9,396 $ 877 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,866 at June 30, 2024 and $2,801 at December 31, 2023 217,379 227,368 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 1,398,475 1,291,093 Portable storage containers 242,107 236,123 Electronic test equipment 368,324 377,587 2,008,906 1,904,803 Less: accumulated depreciation (601,584 ) (575,480 ) Rental equipment, net 1,407,322 1,329,323 Property, plant and equipment, net 191,801 169,114 Inventories 28,213 15,425 Prepaid expenses and other assets 81,547 87,364 Intangible assets, net 59,453 64,588 Goodwill 323,224 323,224 Total assets $ 2,318,335 $ 2,217,283 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 794,271 $ 762,975 Accounts payable 73,132 58,760 Accrued liabilities 108,928 108,763 Deferred income 134,624 111,428 Deferred income taxes, net 253,147 241,555 Total liabilities 1,364,102 1,283,481 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value – Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 24,550 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 24,496 shares as of December 31, 2023 111,596 111,122 Retained earnings 842,675 822,796 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38 ) (116 ) Total shareholders’ equity 954,233 933,802 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,318,335 $ 2,217,283

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 43,466 $ 102,239 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54,131 54,958 Deferred income taxes 11,592 (39,486 ) Provision for credit losses 873 1,400 Share-based compensation 4,556 3,382 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (9,281 ) — Gain on sale of discontinued operations — (61,513 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (15,537 ) (14,250 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 163 (208 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 4 Change in: Accounts receivable 9,116 (1,116 ) Inventories (12,788 ) (6,594 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,817 (1,910 ) Accounts payable 23,155 19,209 Accrued liabilities 166 6,046 Deferred income 23,196 9,290 Net cash provided by operating activities 138,629 71,451 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — 268,012 Purchases of rental equipment (145,345 ) (128,088 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,125 ) (11,229 ) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses — (456,312 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 29,334 27,410 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 12,251 — Net cash used in investing activities (133,885 ) (300,207 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net (payments) borrowings under bank lines of credit (43,708 ) 258,885 Borrowings under term note agreement 75,000 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (4,082 ) (6,100 ) Payment of dividends (23,435 ) (22,782 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,775 230,003 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash — 1 Net increase in cash 8,519 1,248 Cash balance, beginning of period 877 957 Cash balance, end of period $ 9,396 $ 2,205 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 26,394 $ 16,802 Net income taxes (refunded) paid, during the period $ (4,599 ) $ 6,931 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 12,150 $ 11,937 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 7,634 $ 7,612

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2024 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular Portable Storage TRS-RenTelco Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 78,039 $ 17,823 $ 25,314 $ — $ 121,176 Rental related services 28,920 4,640 798 — 34,358 Rental operations 106,959 22,463 26,112 — 155,534 Sales 35,930 1,266 5,845 11,373 54,414 Other 1,657 293 713 — 2,663 Total revenues 144,546 24,022 32,670 11,373 212,611 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 9,995 1,001 11,169 — 22,165 Rental related services 19,828 4,476 686 — 24,990 Other 21,265 1,527 5,128 — 27,920 Total direct costs of rental operations 51,088 7,004 16,983 — 75,075 Costs of sales 22,172 716 2,716 8,517 34,121 Total costs of revenues 73,260 7,720 19,699 8,517 109,196 Gross Profit Rental 46,779 15,295 9,017 — 71,091 Rental related services 9,092 164 112 — 9,368 Rental operations 55,871 15,459 9,129 — 80,459 Sales 13,758 550 3,129 2,856 20,293 Other 1,657 293 713 — 2,663 Total gross profit 71,286 16,302 12,971 2,856 103,415 Selling and administrative expenses 42,267 8,874 8,515 1,714 61,370 Income from operations $ 29,019 $ 7,428 $ 4,456 $ 1,142 42,045 Interest expense (13,037 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (31 ) Provision for income taxes (8,359 ) Net income $ 20,618 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 53,418 $ 11,015 $ 18,001 $ 1,238 $ 83,672 Average rental equipment 2 $ 1,203,415 $ 226,754 $ 367,322 Average monthly total yield 3 2.16 % 2.62 % 2.28 % Average utilization 4 78.4 % 66.1 % 56.5 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.76 % 3.96 % 4.07 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2023 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular Portable Storage TRS-RenTelco Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 70,770 $ 18,487 $ 28,583 $ — $ 117,840 Rental related services 27,836 5,354 667 — 33,857 Rental operations 98,606 23,841 29,250 — 151,697 Sales 38,248 1,109 7,521 923 47,801 Other 1,983 475 1,074 — 3,532 Total revenues 138,838 25,424 37,845 923 203,030 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 9,415 870 12,312 — 22,597 Rental related services 18,443 4,641 741 — 23,825 Other 23,377 1,705 5,478 — 30,560 Total direct costs of rental operations 51,236 7,215 18,531 — 76,982 Costs of sales 26,517 690 3,431 800 31,438 Total costs of revenues 77,753 7,905 21,962 800 108,420 Gross Profit Rental 37,977 15,913 10,793 — 64,683 Rental related services 9,393 713 (74 ) — 10,032 Rental operations 47,370 16,626 10,719 — 74,715 Sales 11,731 419 4,090 123 16,363 Other 1,983 475 1,074 — 3,532 Total gross profit 61,084 17,520 15,883 123 94,610 Selling and administrative expenses 31,092 7,204 7,126 1,604 47,026 Income (loss) from operations $ 29,993 $ 10,315 $ 8,757 $ (1,481 ) 47,584 Interest expense (9,945 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (18 ) Provision for income taxes (9,669 ) Net income $ 27,952 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 44,516 $ 12,308 $ 21,538 $ (1,394 ) $ 76,968 Average rental equipment 2 $ 1,117,141 $ 204,627 $ 393,891 Average monthly total yield 3 2.11 % 3.01 % 2.40 % Average utilization 4 79.3 % 78.2 % 58.2 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.66 % 3.85 % 4.16 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2024 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular Portable Storage TRS-RenTelco Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 154,535 $ 36,230 $ 50,743 $ — $ 241,508 Rental related services 53,053 9,363 1,522 — 63,938 Rental operations 207,588 45,593 52,265 — 305,446 Sales 61,256 2,478 12,657 13,092 89,483 Other 3,287 711 1,511 — 5,509 Total revenues 272,131 48,782 66,433 13,092 400,438 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 19,870 1,965 22,696 — 44,531 Rental related services 35,608 8,932 1,236 — 45,776 Other 43,938 2,995 9,997 — 56,930 Total direct costs of rental operations 99,416 13,892 33,929 — 147,237 Costs of sales 39,584 1,484 5,658 9,791 56,517 Total costs of revenues 139,000 15,377 39,587 9,791 203,755 Gross Profit Rental 90,727 31,270 18,050 — 140,047 Rental related services 17,445 431 286 — 18,162 Rental operations 108,172 31,701 18,336 — 158,209 Sales 21,672 993 6,999 3,301 32,965 Other 3,287 711 1,511 — 5,509 Total gross profit 133,131 33,405 26,846 3,301 196,683 Selling and administrative expenses 82,354 17,885 17,433 3,517 121,189 Other income, net (6,220 ) (1,319 ) (1,742 ) — (9,281 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 56,999 $ 16,840 $ 11,155 $ (216 ) 84,778 Interest expense (25,741 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (163 ) Provision for income taxes (15,406 ) Net income $ 43,468 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 96,745 $ 22,538 $ 36,481 $ (24 ) $ 155,740 Average rental equipment 2 $ 1,188,828 $ 225,025 $ 369,756 Average monthly total yield 3 2.17 % 2.68 % 2.27 % Average utilization 4 78.6 % 67.8 % 56.4 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.76 % 3.96 % 4.05 %

