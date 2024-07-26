McGrath Announces Results for Second Quarter 2024

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $212.6 million, an increase of 5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $20.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income from continuing operations of $28.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.
SECOND QUARTER 2024 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):
- Rental revenues increased 3% to $121.2 million.
- Total revenues increased 5% to $212.6 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased 31% to $61.4 million primarily due to $12.4 million in transaction costs attributable to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini, which decreased 2024 net income from continuing operations by $0.36 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 9% to $83.7 million.
- Dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the second quarter 2024. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.7% yield on the July 24, 2024 close price of $111.63 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments:
“We were pleased with our second quarter results. The 5% increase in companywide revenues was driven by higher rental operations and sales revenues.
Our modular business was the highlight for the quarter, with 10% rental revenue growth. Rental revenues grew across our commercial and education customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our customers. Growth initiatives for Mobile Modular Plus, Site Related Services and new modular equipment sales all continued to show progress.
Portable storage demand conditions were weaker than a year ago, resulting in 4% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. The weaker demand was primarily a result of lower commercial construction project activity.
TRS-RenTelco experienced continued demand challenges, resulting in 11% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we maintained disciplined new equipment capital spending and made progress with reducing the fleet size to better align with demand conditions.
I appreciate the strong commitment from the McGrath employee team as we maintain our independent focus on disciplined execution during the pending WillScot Mobile Mini transaction.”
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 20%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues increased 10% to $78.0 million, depreciation expense increased 6% to $10.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 9% to $21.3 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 23% to $46.8 million.
- Rental related services revenues increased 4% to $28.9 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick-up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit decreasing 3% to $9.1 million.
- Sales revenues decreased 6% to $35.9 million, primarily from lower new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 38% in 2024, compared to 31% in 2023, resulting in a 17% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $13.8 million. The increase in gross margin on sales was primarily attributed to a higher mix of used versus new sales during the quarter.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased $11.2 million to $42.3 million. Included within selling and administrative expenses was $11.3 million higher allocated corporate costs, which included $9.0 million in allocated transaction costs attributed to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.
PORTABLE STORAGE
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s Portable Storage division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 11%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues decreased 4% to $17.8 million, depreciation expense increased 15% to $1.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 10% to $1.5 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 4% to $15.3 million.
- Rental related services revenues were $4.6 million and gross profit on rental related services revenues was $0.2 million, which was down from $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Sales revenues increased $0.2 million to $1.3 million, primarily from higher used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 43% compared to 38% in 2023, resulting in a $0.1 million increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $0.6 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased $1.7 million to $8.9 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses, which included $1.4 million in allocated transaction costs attributed to the pending WillScot Mobile Mini merger.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million, a decrease of 16%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues decreased 11% to $25.3 million, depreciation expense decreased 9%, and other direct costs decreased 6%, resulting in a 16% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $9.0 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued weakness in end markets, resulting in lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year.
- Sales revenues decreased 22% to $5.8 million and gross profit on sales revenues decreased 23% to $3.1 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased 19%, to $8.5 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses, which included $1.9 million in transaction costs attributed to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.
ABOUT MCGRATH:
McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.
McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.
You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.
CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:
As previously announced in its press release of July 1, 2024, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on July 25, 2024 to discuss the second quarter 2024 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-245-3047 (in the U.S.), or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-723-0488 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2651 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
121,176
|
|
|
$
|
117,840
|
|
|
$
|
241,508
|
|
|
$
|
228,087
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
34,358
|
|
|
|
33,857
|
|
|
|
63,938
|
|
|
|
60,989
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
155,534
|
|
|
|
151,697
|
|
|
|
305,446
|
|
|
|
289,076
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
54,414
|
|
|
|
47,801
|
|
|
|
89,483
|
|
|
|
71,461
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,663
|
|
|
|
3,532
|
|
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
|
6,211
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
212,611
|
|
|
|
203,030
|
|
|
|
400,438
|
|
|
|
366,748
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of rental equipment
|
|
|
22,165
|
|
|
|
22,597
|
|
|
|
44,531
|
|
|
|
44,430
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
24,990
|
|
|
|
23,825
|
|
|
|
45,776
|
|
|
|
43,093
|
|
Other
|
|
|
27,920
|
|
|
|
30,560
|
|
|
|
56,930
|
|
|
|
61,695
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
75,075
|
|
|
|
76,982
|
|
|
|
147,237
|
|
|
|
149,218
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
34,121
|
|
|
|
31,438
|
|
|
|
56,518
|
|
|
|
45,553
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
109,196
|
|
|
|
108,420
|
|
|
|
203,755
|
|
|
|
194,771
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
103,415
|
|
|
|
94,610
|
|
|
|
196,683
|
|
|
|
171,977
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
61,370
|
|
|
|
47,026
|
|
|
|
121,188
|
|
|
|
104,524
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,281
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
42,045
|
|
|
|
47,584
|
|
|
|
84,776
|
|
|
|
67,453
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
13,037
|
|
|
|
9,945
|
|
|
|
25,741
|
|
|
|
17,409
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
28,977
|
|
|
|
37,621
|
|
|
|
58,872
|
|
|
|
50,252
|
|
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
|
|
9,669
|
|
|
|
15,406
|
|
|
|
10,782
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
20,618
|
|
|
|
27,952
|
|
|
|
43,466
|
|
|
|
39,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,709
|
|
Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,630
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
61,513
|
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,630
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
62,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,618
|
|
|
$
|
30,582
|
|
|
$
|
43,466
|
|
|
$
|
102,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
Earnings per share from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2.56
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
4.18
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
4.17
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
24,549
|
|
|
|
24,479
|
|
|
|
24,531
|
|
|
|
24,448
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
24,560
|
|
|
|
24,512
|
|
|
|
24,562
|
|
|
|
24,527
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.475
|
|
|
$
|
0.465
|
|
|
$
|
0.950
|
|
|
$
|
0.930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
9,396
|
|
|
$
|
877
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,866 at June 30, 2024 and $2,801 at December 31, 2023
|
|
|
217,379
|
|
|
|
227,368
|
|
|
Rental equipment, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocatable modular buildings
|
|
|
1,398,475
|
|
|
|
1,291,093
|
|
|
Portable storage containers
|
|
|
242,107
|
|
|
|
236,123
|
|
|
Electronic test equipment
|
|
|
368,324
|
|
|
|
377,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,008,906
|
|
|
|
1,904,803
|
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(601,584
|
)
|
|
|
(575,480
|
)
|
|
Rental equipment, net
|
|
|
1,407,322
|
|
|
|
1,329,323
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
191,801
|
|
|
|
169,114
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
28,213
|
|
|
|
15,425
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
81,547
|
|
|
|
87,364
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
59,453
|
|
|
|
64,588
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
323,224
|
|
|
|
323,224
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,318,335
|
|
|
$
|
2,217,283
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
794,271
|
|
|
$
|
762,975
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
73,132
|
|
|
|
58,760
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
108,928
|
|
|
|
108,763
|
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
134,624
|
|
|
|
111,428
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
253,147
|
|
|
|
241,555
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,364,102
|
|
|
|
1,283,481
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value – Authorized 40,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding – 24,550 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 24,496 shares as of December 31, 2023
|
|
|
111,596
|
|
|
|
111,122
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
842,675
|
|
|
|
822,796
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
954,233
|
|
|
|
933,802
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,318,335
|
|
|
$
|
2,217,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
43,466
|
|
|
$
|
102,239
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
54,131
|
|
|
|
54,958
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
11,592
|
|
|
|
(39,486
|
)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
4,556
|
|
|
|
3,382
|
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(9,281
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(61,513
|
)
|
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|
|
(15,537
|
)
|
|
|
(14,250
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Change in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
9,116
|
|
|
|
(1,116
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(12,788
|
)
|
|
|
(6,594
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
5,817
|
|
|
|
(1,910
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
23,155
|
|
|
|
19,209
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
6,046
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
23,196
|
|
|
|
9,290
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
138,629
|
|
|
|
71,451
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
268,012
|
|
Purchases of rental equipment
|
|
|
(145,345
|
)
|
|
|
(128,088
|
)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(30,125
|
)
|
|
|
(11,229
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of businesses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(456,312
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
|
|
|
29,334
|
|
|
|
27,410
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
12,251
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(133,885
|
)
|
|
|
(300,207
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings under bank lines of credit
|
|
|
(43,708
|
)
|
|
|
258,885
|
|
Borrowings under term note agreement
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
|
|
(4,082
|
)
|
|
|
(6,100
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(23,435
|
)
|
|
|
(22,782
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
3,775
|
|
|
|
230,003
|
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net increase in cash
|
|
|
8,519
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
Cash balance, beginning of period
|
|
|
877
|
|
|
|
957
|
|
Cash balance, end of period
|
|
$
|
9,396
|
|
|
$
|
2,205
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
26,394
|
|
|
$
|
16,802
|
|
Net income taxes (refunded) paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
(4,599
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,931
|
|
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
12,150
|
|
|
$
|
11,937
|
|
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
7,634
|
|
|
$
|
7,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
Portable Storage
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
78,039
|
|
|
$
|
17,823
|
|
|
$
|
25,314
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
121,176
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
28,920
|
|
|
|
4,640
|
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
34,358
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
106,959
|
|
|
|
22,463
|
|
|
|
26,112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
155,534
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
35,930
|
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
|
5,845
|
|
|
|
11,373
|
|
|
|
54,414
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,663
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
144,546
|
|
|
|
24,022
|
|
|
|
32,670
|
|
|
|
11,373
|
|
|
|
212,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
9,995
|
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
11,169
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,165
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
19,828
|
|
|
|
4,476
|
|
|
|
686
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,990
|
|
Other
|
|
|
21,265
|
|
|
|
1,527
|
|
|
|
5,128
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27,920
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
51,088
|
|
|
|
7,004
|
|
|
|
16,983
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
75,075
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
22,172
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
|
|
8,517
|
|
|
|
34,121
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
73,260
|
|
|
|
7,720
|
|
|
|
19,699
|
|
|
|
8,517
|
|
|
|
109,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
46,779
|
|
|
|
15,295
|
|
|
|
9,017
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
71,091
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
9,092
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,368
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
55,871
|
|
|
|
15,459
|
|
|
|
9,129
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
80,459
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
13,758
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
3,129
|
|
|
|
2,856
|
|
|
|
20,293
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,663
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
71,286
|
|
|
|
16,302
|
|
|
|
12,971
|
|
|
|
2,856
|
|
|
|
103,415
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
42,267
|
|
|
|
8,874
|
|
|
|
8,515
|
|
|
|
1,714
|
|
|
|
61,370
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
29,019
|
|
|
$
|
7,428
|
|
|
$
|
4,456
|
|
|
$
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
42,045
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,037
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,359
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
53,418
|
|
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
18,001
|
|
|
$
|
1,238
|
|
|
$
|
83,672
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,203,415
|
|
|
$
|
226,754
|
|
|
$
|
367,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.16
|
%
|
|
|
2.62
|
%
|
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
78.4
|
%
|
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
|
56.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.76
|
%
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
4.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
- Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
- Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
- Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
- Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
Portable Storage
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
70,770
|
|
|
$
|
18,487
|
|
|
$
|
28,583
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
117,840
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
27,836
|
|
|
|
5,354
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
33,857
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
98,606
|
|
|
|
23,841
|
|
|
|
29,250
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
151,697
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
38,248
|
|
|
|
1,109
|
|
|
|
7,521
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
|
|
47,801
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,983
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,532
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
138,838
|
|
|
|
25,424
|
|
|
|
37,845
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
|
|
203,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
9,415
|
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
|
12,312
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,597
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
18,443
|
|
|
|
4,641
|
|
|
|
741
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23,825
|
|
Other
|
|
|
23,377
|
|
|
|
1,705
|
|
|
|
5,478
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,560
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
51,236
|
|
|
|
7,215
|
|
|
|
18,531
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
76,982
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
26,517
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
3,431
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
31,438
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
77,753
|
|
|
|
7,905
|
|
|
|
21,962
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
108,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
37,977
|
|
|
|
15,913
|
|
|
|
10,793
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
64,683
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
9,393
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,032
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
47,370
|
|
|
|
16,626
|
|
|
|
10,719
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
74,715
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
11,731
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
4,090
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
16,363
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,983
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,532
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
61,084
|
|
|
|
17,520
|
|
|
|
15,883
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
94,610
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
31,092
|
|
|
|
7,204
|
|
|
|
7,126
|
|
|
|
1,604
|
|
|
|
47,026
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
29,993
|
|
|
$
|
10,315
|
|
|
$
|
8,757
|
|
|
$
|
(1,481
|
)
|
|
|
47,584
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,945
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,669
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
44,516
|
|
|
$
|
12,308
|
|
|
$
|
21,538
|
|
|
$
|
(1,394
|
)
|
|
$
|
76,968
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,117,141
|
|
|
$
|
204,627
|
|
|
$
|
393,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.11
|
%
|
|
|
3.01
|
%
|
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
79.3
|
%
|
|
|
78.2
|
%
|
|
|
58.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.66
|
%
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
- Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
- Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
- Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
- Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
Portable Storage
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
154,535
|
|
|
$
|
36,230
|
|
|
$
|
50,743
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
241,508
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
53,053
|
|
|
|
9,363
|
|
|
|
1,522
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
63,938
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
207,588
|
|
|
|
45,593
|
|
|
|
52,265
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
305,446
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
61,256
|
|
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
|
12,657
|
|
|
|
13,092
|
|
|
|
89,483
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3,287
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,509
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
272,131
|
|
|
|
48,782
|
|
|
|
66,433
|
|
|
|
13,092
|
|
|
|
400,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
19,870
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
22,696
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
44,531
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
35,608
|
|
|
|
8,932
|
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45,776
|
|
Other
|
|
|
43,938
|
|
|
|
2,995
|
|
|
|
9,997
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
56,930
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
99,416
|
|
|
|
13,892
|
|
|
|
33,929
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
147,237
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
39,584
|
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
|
|
5,658
|
|
|
|
9,791
|
|
|
|
56,517
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
139,000
|
|
|
|
15,377
|
|
|
|
39,587
|
|
|
|
9,791
|
|
|
|
203,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
90,727
|
|
|
|
31,270
|
|
|
|
18,050
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
140,047
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
17,445
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,162
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
108,172
|
|
|
|
31,701
|
|
|
|
18,336
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
158,209
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
21,672
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
6,999
|
|
|
|
3,301
|
|
|
|
32,965
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3,287
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,509
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
133,131
|
|
|
|
33,405
|
|
|
|
26,846
|
|
|
|
3,301
|
|
|
|
196,683
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
82,354
|
|
|
|
17,885
|
|
|
|
17,433
|
|
|
|
3,517
|
|
|
|
121,189
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(6,220
|
)
|
|
|
(1,319
|
)
|
|
|
(1,742
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,281
|
)
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
56,999
|
|
|
$
|
16,840
|
|
|
$
|
11,155
|
|
|
$
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
84,778
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(25,741
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15,406
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
96,745
|
|
|
$
|
22,538
|
|
|
$
|
36,481
|
|
|
$
|
(24
|
)
|
|
$
|
155,740
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,188,828
|
|
|
$
|
225,025
|
|
|
$
|
369,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
78.6
|
%
|
|
|
67.8
|
%
|
|
|
56.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.76
|
%
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
4.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contacts
Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
925-606-9200