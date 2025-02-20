McGrath Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 and Announces 34th Annual Dividend Increase

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $243.7 million, an increase of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $38.9 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income from continuing operations of $32.0 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total revenues from continuing operations for the full year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $910.9 million, an increase of 10%, from $831.8 million in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA increasing $33.4 million, or 10%, to $351.7 million. Net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $231.7 million, or $9.43 per diluted share, compared to $111.9 million, or $4.56 per diluted share, in 2023. Excluding the $180.0 million merger termination payment received from WillScot Mobile Mini and $63.2 million in transaction costs incurred by McGrath during the year, net of provision for income taxes, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $145.7 million, or $5.93 per diluted share.
The Company also announced that the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per share for the upcoming quarter ending March 31, 2025, a quarterly increase of $0.01, or 2%, over the prior year period. The cash dividend will be payable on April 30, 2025 to all shareholders of record on April 16, 2025. This marks 34 consecutive years the Company has increased its annual dividend.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):
- Rental revenues increased 1% to $124.2 million.
- Sales revenues increased 37% to $80.3 million.
- Total revenues increased 10% to $243.7 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 5% to $92.0 million.
- Dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the fourth quarter 2024. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.6% yield on the February 18, 2025 close price of $122.22 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments:
“We were pleased with our fourth quarter results. The 10% increase in companywide revenues and 5% increase in Adjusted EBITDA were driven by growth at Mobile Modular.
Our modular business had a good quarter, with 8% rental revenue growth. Rental revenues grew across both commercial and education customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our customers. Growth initiatives for Mobile Modular Plus, Site Related Services and new modular equipment sales all continued to show progress.
Portable Storage weak demand conditions continued, resulting in 15% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. The weaker demand was broad-based across regions and was primarily a result of lower commercial construction project activity.
TRS-RenTelco experienced continued demand challenges, resulting in 9% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we maintained discipline with respect to new equipment capital spending and made progress with reducing the fleet size to better align with demand conditions.
I appreciate the strong execution from the McGrath team to deliver solid results for the year despite the demand headwinds at Portable Storage and TRS-RenTelco. I am encouraged by our start to 2025 and confident that our teams are very focused on building on last year’s successes.”
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $61.0 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 13%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues increased 8% to $82.1 million, depreciation expense increased 7% to $10.4 million, and other direct costs increased 2% to $18.5 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 11% to $53.2 million.
- Rental related services revenues increased 5% to $32.1 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick-up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit increasing 5% to $11.6 million.
- Sales revenues increased 32% to $56.0 million, primarily from higher new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 26% in 2024 compared to 32% in 2023, resulting in a 5% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $14.3 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased $1.4 million to $35.8 million, when compared to the prior year.
PORTABLE STORAGE
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s Portable Storage division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 22%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues decreased 15% to $16.7 million, depreciation expense increased 7% to $1.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 12% to $1.5 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 17% to $14.2 million.
- Rental related services revenues decreased 24% to $3.9 million, primarily attributable to lower delivery and return delivery activities.
- Sales revenues increased $0.1 million to $1.8 million, primarily from higher used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 36% compared to 38% in 2023, resulting in a 1% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $0.6 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased $1.1 million to $7.1 million, when compared to the prior year.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, a decrease of 8%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues decreased 9% to $25.4 million, depreciation expense decreased 12%, and other direct costs increased 2%, resulting in a 10% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $10.2 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued weakness in end markets, resulting in lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year.
- Sales revenues increased 26% to $7.3 million and gross profit on sales revenues increased 32% to $4.2 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased 11%, to $6.6 million, when compared to the prior year.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
For the full-year 2025, the Company expects:
|
|
|
2025 Outlook
|
2024 Actual
|
•
|
Total revenue:
|
$920 to $970 million
|
$911 million
|
•
|
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:
|
$345 to $360 million
|
$352 million
|
•
|
Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:
|
$120 to $130 million
|
$191 million
|
1.
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and non-operating transactions. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
|
2.
|
|
Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.
ABOUT MCGRATH:
McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.
McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.
You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.
CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:
As previously announced in its press release of January 30, 2025, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 19, 2025 to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-445-7795 (in the U.S.), or 1-785-424-1699 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-723-7372 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2666 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
124,220
|
|
|
$
|
123,563
|
|
|
$
|
489,929
|
|
|
$
|
474,336
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
36,858
|
|
|
|
36,679
|
|
|
|
148,498
|
|
|
|
138,160
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
161,078
|
|
|
|
160,242
|
|
|
|
638,427
|
|
|
|
612,496
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
80,298
|
|
|
|
58,589
|
|
|
|
262,290
|
|
|
|
207,165
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
10,225
|
|
|
|
12,181
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
243,746
|
|
|
|
221,588
|
|
|
|
910,942
|
|
|
|
831,842
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of rental equipment
|
|
|
21,755
|
|
|
|
22,413
|
|
|
|
88,267
|
|
|
|
88,912
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
25,204
|
|
|
|
25,003
|
|
|
|
103,419
|
|
|
|
96,628
|
|
Other
|
|
|
24,931
|
|
|
|
24,754
|
|
|
|
109,116
|
|
|
|
114,942
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
71,890
|
|
|
|
72,170
|
|
|
|
300,802
|
|
|
|
300,482
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
57,099
|
|
|
|
39,296
|
|
|
|
174,725
|
|
|
|
137,727
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
128,989
|
|
|
|
111,466
|
|
|
|
475,527
|
|
|
|
438,209
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
114,757
|
|
|
|
110,122
|
|
|
|
435,415
|
|
|
|
393,633
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
51,669
|
|
|
|
54,506
|
|
|
|
200,432
|
|
|
|
207,539
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(9,281
|
)
|
|
|
(3,618
|
)
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
63,088
|
|
|
|
55,675
|
|
|
|
244,264
|
|
|
|
189,712
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
8,858
|
|
|
|
12,126
|
|
|
|
47,241
|
|
|
|
40,560
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
(310
|
)
|
Gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(180,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
WillScot Mobile Mini transaction costs
|
|
|
2,002
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
63,159
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
51,958
|
|
|
|
43,693
|
|
|
|
313,649
|
|
|
|
149,462
|
|
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
|
13,009
|
|
|
|
11,676
|
|
|
|
81,922
|
|
|
|
37,610
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
38,949
|
|
|
|
32,017
|
|
|
|
231,727
|
|
|
|
111,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,709
|
|
Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
61,513
|
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
62,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
38,949
|
|
|
$
|
32,017
|
|
|
$
|
231,727
|
|
|
$
|
174,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
9.44
|
|
|
$
|
4.57
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
$
|
9.43
|
|
|
$
|
4.56
|
|
Earnings per share from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2.56
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
9.44
|
|
|
$
|
7.14
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
$
|
9.43
|
|
|
$
|
7.12
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
24,551
|
|
|
|
24,492
|
|
|
|
24,541
|
|
|
|
24,469
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
24,587
|
|
|
|
24,535
|
|
|
|
24,570
|
|
|
|
24,529
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.475
|
|
|
$
|
0.465
|
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AUDITED)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
807
|
|
|
$
|
877
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,866 at December 31, 2024 and $2,801 at December 31, 2023
|
|
|
219,342
|
|
|
|
227,368
|
|
Rental equipment, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocatable modular buildings
|
|
|
1,414,367
|
|
|
|
1,291,093
|
|
Portable storage containers
|
|
|
240,846
|
|
|
|
236,123
|
|
Electronic test equipment
|
|
|
343,982
|
|
|
|
377,587
|
|
|
|
|
1,999,195
|
|
|
|
1,904,803
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(611,536
|
)
|
|
|
(575,480
|
)
|
Rental equipment, net
|
|
|
1,387,659
|
|
|
|
1,329,323
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
197,439
|
|
|
|
169,114
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
14,304
|
|
|
|
15,425
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
80,477
|
|
|
|
87,364
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
54,332
|
|
|
|
64,588
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
323,224
|
|
|
|
323,224
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,277,584
|
|
|
$
|
2,217,283
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
590,208
|
|
|
$
|
762,975
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
60,082
|
|
|
|
58,760
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
113,961
|
|
|
|
108,763
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
109,836
|
|
|
|
111,428
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
280,129
|
|
|
|
241,555
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,154,216
|
|
|
|
1,283,481
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 24,551 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 24,496 shares as of December 31, 2023
|
|
|
116,253
|
|
|
|
111,122
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,007,115
|
|
|
|
822,796
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,123,368
|
|
|
|
933,802
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,277,584
|
|
|
$
|
2,217,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(AUDITED)
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
231,727
|
|
|
$
|
174,621
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
107,455
|
|
|
|
109,375
|
|
Deferred income taxes (benefits)
|
|
|
38,574
|
|
|
|
(16,952
|
)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
1,890
|
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
9,502
|
|
|
|
8,275
|
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(9,281
|
)
|
|
|
(3,618
|
)
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(61,513
|
)
|
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|
|
(35,085
|
)
|
|
|
(31,642
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
(310
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Change in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
6,136
|
|
|
|
(37,776
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
1,121
|
|
|
|
(779
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
6,887
|
|
|
|
(28,547
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
11,836
|
|
|
|
(49,761
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
|
|
17,235
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
(1,592
|
)
|
|
|
14,094
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
374,375
|
|
|
|
95,343
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
268,012
|
|
Purchases of rental equipment
|
|
|
(191,231
|
)
|
|
|
(229,679
|
)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(40,228
|
)
|
|
|
(43,989
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of businesses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(458,315
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of business assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,767
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
|
|
|
68,453
|
|
|
|
66,168
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
12,251
|
|
|
|
9,702
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(150,755
|
)
|
|
|
(391,868
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings under bank lines of credit
|
|
|
(172,560
|
)
|
|
|
274,225
|
|
Borrowings under term note agreement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
|
|
(4,371
|
)
|
|
|
(7,233
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(46,759
|
)
|
|
|
(45,556
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(223,690
|
)
|
|
|
296,436
|
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Net decrease in cash
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
Cash balance, beginning of period
|
|
|
877
|
|
|
|
957
|
|
Cash balance, end of period
|
|
$
|
807
|
|
|
$
|
877
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on merger termination, net of transaction costs, presented under net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
116,841
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Interest paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
48,324
|
|
|
$
|
38,603
|
|
Net income taxes paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
36,524
|
|
|
$
|
91,565
|
|
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
12,482
|
|
|
$
|
12,010
|
|
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
5,393
|
|
|
$
|
16,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile
|
|
Portable
|
|
TRS-
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
82,108
|
|
|
|
16,713
|
|
|
|
25,399
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
124,220
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
32,140
|
|
|
|
3,933
|
|
|
|
785
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
36,858
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
114,248
|
|
|
|
20,646
|
|
|
|
26,184
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
161,078
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
55,983
|
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
|
7,270
|
|
|
|
15,239
|
|
|
|
80,298
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,598
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
171,829
|
|
|
|
22,663
|
|
|
|
34,015
|
|
|
|
15,239
|
|
|
|
243,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
10,405
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
|
10,339
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,755
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
20,572
|
|
|
|
4,056
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25,204
|
|
Other
|
|
|
18,534
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
4,904
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,931
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
49,511
|
|
|
|
6,560
|
|
|
|
15,819
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
71,890
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
41,705
|
|
|
|
1,161
|
|
|
|
3,080
|
|
|
|
11,153
|
|
|
|
57,099
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
91,216
|
|
|
|
7,721
|
|
|
|
18,899
|
|
|
|
11,153
|
|
|
|
128,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
53,169
|
|
|
|
14,209
|
|
|
|
10,156
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
77,534
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
11,568
|
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,654
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
64,737
|
|
|
|
14,086
|
|
|
|
10,365
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
89,188
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
14,278
|
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
|
4,190
|
|
|
|
4,086
|
|
|
|
23,199
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,598
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
80,613
|
|
|
|
14,942
|
|
|
|
15,116
|
|
|
|
4,086
|
|
|
|
114,757
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
35,789
|
|
|
|
7,133
|
|
|
|
6,550
|
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
|
|
51,669
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
44,824
|
|
|
$
|
7,809
|
|
|
$
|
8,566
|
|
|
$
|
1,889
|
|
|
$
|
63,088
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,858
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
Willscot Mobile Mini transaction costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,002
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,009
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
60,994
|
|
|
$
|
9,922
|
|
|
$
|
19,099
|
|
|
$
|
1,987
|
|
|
$
|
92,002
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,270,068
|
|
|
$
|
231,332
|
|
|
$
|
349,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.15
|
%
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
76.0
|
%
|
|
|
61.2
|
%
|
|
|
59.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.84
|
%
|
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, other income, net and non-operating transactions.
|
2.
|
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
|
3.
|
|
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
|
4.
|
|
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
|
5.
|
|
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile
|
|
Portable
|
|
TRS-
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
75,931
|
|
|
$
|
19,760
|
|
|
$
|
27,872
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
123,563
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
30,713
|
|
|
|
5,150
|
|
|
|
816
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
36,679
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
106,644
|
|
|
|
24,910
|
|
|
|
28,688
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
160,242
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
42,329
|
|
|
|
1,696
|
|
|
|
5,751
|
|
|
|
8,813
|
|
|
|
58,589
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,875
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
150,659
|
|
|
|
26,944
|
|
|
|
35,172
|
|
|
|
8,813
|
|
|
|
221,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
9,725
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
11,744
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,413
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
19,689
|
|
|
|
4,651
|
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25,003
|
|
Other
|
|
|
18,256
|
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
|
4,799
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,754
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
47,670
|
|
|
|
7,294
|
|
|
|
17,206
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
72,170
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
28,718
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
2,577
|
|
|
|
6,942
|
|
|
|
39,296
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
76,388
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
|
|
19,783
|
|
|
|
6,942
|
|
|
|
111,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
47,950
|
|
|
|
17,117
|
|
|
|
11,329
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
76,396
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
11,024
|
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,676
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
58,974
|
|
|
|
17,616
|
|
|
|
11,482
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
88,072
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
13,611
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
|
1,871
|
|
|
|
19,293
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,868
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
74,271
|
|
|
|
18,591
|
|
|
|
15,389
|
|
|
|
1,871
|
|
|
|
110,122
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
37,213
|
|
|
|
8,255
|
|
|
|
7,386
|
|
|
|
1,652
|
|
|
|
54,506
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
37,096
|
|
|
$
|
10,343
|
|
|
$
|
8,017
|
|
|
$
|
219
|
|
|
|
55,675
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,126
|
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,676
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
54,106
|
|
|
$
|
12,765
|
|
|
$
|
20,690
|
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
|
$
|
87,869
|
|
Average rental equipment 2
|
|
$
|
1,155,413
|
|
|
$
|
218,976
|
|
|
$
|
379,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 3
|
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
3.01
|
%
|
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 4
|
|
|
79.7
|
%
|
|
|
74.8
|
%
|
|
|
58.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 5
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, other income, net and non-operating transactions.
|
2.
|
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
|
3.
|
|
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
|
4.
|
|
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
|
5.
|
|
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
Contacts
Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
925-606-9200
Read full story here