McGrath Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 and Announces 34th Annual Dividend Increase

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $243.7 million, an increase of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $38.9 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income from continuing operations of $32.0 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total revenues from continuing operations for the full year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $910.9 million, an increase of 10%, from $831.8 million in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA increasing $33.4 million, or 10%, to $351.7 million. Net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $231.7 million, or $9.43 per diluted share, compared to $111.9 million, or $4.56 per diluted share, in 2023. Excluding the $180.0 million merger termination payment received from WillScot Mobile Mini and $63.2 million in transaction costs incurred by McGrath during the year, net of provision for income taxes, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $145.7 million, or $5.93 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per share for the upcoming quarter ending March 31, 2025, a quarterly increase of $0.01, or 2%, over the prior year period. The cash dividend will be payable on April 30, 2025 to all shareholders of record on April 16, 2025. This marks 34 consecutive years the Company has increased its annual dividend.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):

  • Rental revenues increased 1% to $124.2 million.
  • Sales revenues increased 37% to $80.3 million.
  • Total revenues increased 10% to $243.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 5% to $92.0 million.
  • Dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the fourth quarter 2024. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.6% yield on the February 18, 2025 close price of $122.22 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments:

“We were pleased with our fourth quarter results. The 10% increase in companywide revenues and 5% increase in Adjusted EBITDA were driven by growth at Mobile Modular.

Our modular business had a good quarter, with 8% rental revenue growth. Rental revenues grew across both commercial and education customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our customers. Growth initiatives for Mobile Modular Plus, Site Related Services and new modular equipment sales all continued to show progress.

Portable Storage weak demand conditions continued, resulting in 15% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. The weaker demand was broad-based across regions and was primarily a result of lower commercial construction project activity.

TRS-RenTelco experienced continued demand challenges, resulting in 9% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we maintained discipline with respect to new equipment capital spending and made progress with reducing the fleet size to better align with demand conditions.

I appreciate the strong execution from the McGrath team to deliver solid results for the year despite the demand headwinds at Portable Storage and TRS-RenTelco. I am encouraged by our start to 2025 and confident that our teams are very focused on building on last year’s successes.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $61.0 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 13%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

  • Rental revenues increased 8% to $82.1 million, depreciation expense increased 7% to $10.4 million, and other direct costs increased 2% to $18.5 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 11% to $53.2 million.
  • Rental related services revenues increased 5% to $32.1 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick-up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit increasing 5% to $11.6 million.
  • Sales revenues increased 32% to $56.0 million, primarily from higher new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 26% in 2024 compared to 32% in 2023, resulting in a 5% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $14.3 million.
  • Selling and administrative expenses decreased $1.4 million to $35.8 million, when compared to the prior year.

PORTABLE STORAGE

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s Portable Storage division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 22%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

  • Rental revenues decreased 15% to $16.7 million, depreciation expense increased 7% to $1.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 12% to $1.5 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 17% to $14.2 million.
  • Rental related services revenues decreased 24% to $3.9 million, primarily attributable to lower delivery and return delivery activities.
  • Sales revenues increased $0.1 million to $1.8 million, primarily from higher used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 36% compared to 38% in 2023, resulting in a 1% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $0.6 million.
  • Selling and administrative expenses decreased $1.1 million to $7.1 million, when compared to the prior year.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, a decrease of 8%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

  • Rental revenues decreased 9% to $25.4 million, depreciation expense decreased 12%, and other direct costs increased 2%, resulting in a 10% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $10.2 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued weakness in end markets, resulting in lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year.
  • Sales revenues increased 26% to $7.3 million and gross profit on sales revenues increased 32% to $4.2 million.
  • Selling and administrative expenses decreased 11%, to $6.6 million, when compared to the prior year.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

For the full-year 2025, the Company expects:

 

 

2025 Outlook

2024 Actual

Total revenue:

$920 to $970 million

$911 million

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:

$345 to $360 million

$352 million

Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:

$120 to $130 million

$191 million

1.

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and non-operating transactions. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.

2.

 

Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of January 30, 2025, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 19, 2025 to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-445-7795 (in the U.S.), or 1-785-424-1699 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-723-7372 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2666 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

124,220

 

 

$

123,563

 

 

$

489,929

 

 

$

474,336

 

Rental related services

 

 

36,858

 

 

 

36,679

 

 

 

148,498

 

 

 

138,160

 

Rental operations

 

 

161,078

 

 

 

160,242

 

 

 

638,427

 

 

 

612,496

 

Sales

 

 

80,298

 

 

 

58,589

 

 

 

262,290

 

 

 

207,165

 

Other

 

 

2,370

 

 

 

2,757

 

 

 

10,225

 

 

 

12,181

 

Total revenues

 

 

243,746

 

 

 

221,588

 

 

 

910,942

 

 

 

831,842

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of rental equipment

 

 

21,755

 

 

 

22,413

 

 

 

88,267

 

 

 

88,912

 

Rental related services

 

 

25,204

 

 

 

25,003

 

 

 

103,419

 

 

 

96,628

 

Other

 

 

24,931

 

 

 

24,754

 

 

 

109,116

 

 

 

114,942

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

71,890

 

 

 

72,170

 

 

 

300,802

 

 

 

300,482

 

Costs of sales

 

 

57,099

 

 

 

39,296

 

 

 

174,725

 

 

 

137,727

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

128,989

 

 

 

111,466

 

 

 

475,527

 

 

 

438,209

 

Gross profit

 

 

114,757

 

 

 

110,122

 

 

 

435,415

 

 

 

393,633

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

51,669

 

 

 

54,506

 

 

 

200,432

 

 

 

207,539

 

Other income, net

 

 

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(9,281

)

 

 

(3,618

)

Income from operations

 

 

63,088

 

 

 

55,675

 

 

 

244,264

 

 

 

189,712

 

Interest expense

 

 

8,858

 

 

 

12,126

 

 

 

47,241

 

 

 

40,560

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

270

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

(310

)

Gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(180,000

)

 

 

 

WillScot Mobile Mini transaction costs

 

 

2,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

63,159

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

51,958

 

 

 

43,693

 

 

 

313,649

 

 

 

149,462

 

Provision for income taxes from continuing operations

 

 

13,009

 

 

 

11,676

 

 

 

81,922

 

 

 

37,610

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

38,949

 

 

 

32,017

 

 

 

231,727

 

 

 

111,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,709

 

Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

453

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61,513

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

38,949

 

 

$

32,017

 

 

$

231,727

 

 

$

174,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

9.44

 

 

$

4.57

 

Diluted

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

9.43

 

 

$

4.56

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2.57

 

Diluted

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2.56

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

9.44

 

 

$

7.14

 

Diluted

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

9.43

 

 

$

7.12

 

Shares used in per share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

24,551

 

 

 

24,492

 

 

 

24,541

 

 

 

24,469

 

Diluted

 

 

24,587

 

 

 

24,535

 

 

 

24,570

 

 

 

24,529

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.475

 

 

$

0.465

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.86

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AUDITED)

 

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

807

 

 

$

877

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,866 at December 31, 2024 and $2,801 at December 31, 2023

 

 

219,342

 

 

 

227,368

 

Rental equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Relocatable modular buildings

 

 

1,414,367

 

 

 

1,291,093

 

Portable storage containers

 

 

240,846

 

 

 

236,123

 

Electronic test equipment

 

 

343,982

 

 

 

377,587

 

 

 

 

1,999,195

 

 

 

1,904,803

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

 

(611,536

)

 

 

(575,480

)

Rental equipment, net

 

 

1,387,659

 

 

 

1,329,323

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

197,439

 

 

 

169,114

 

Inventories

 

 

14,304

 

 

 

15,425

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

80,477

 

 

 

87,364

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

54,332

 

 

 

64,588

 

Goodwill

 

 

323,224

 

 

 

323,224

 

Total assets

 

$

2,277,584

 

 

$

2,217,283

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable

 

$

590,208

 

 

$

762,975

 

Accounts payable

 

 

60,082

 

 

 

58,760

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

113,961

 

 

 

108,763

 

Deferred income

 

 

109,836

 

 

 

111,428

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

280,129

 

 

 

241,555

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,154,216

 

 

 

1,283,481

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issued and outstanding - 24,551 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 24,496 shares as of December 31, 2023

 

 

116,253

 

 

 

111,122

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,007,115

 

 

 

822,796

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

(116

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,123,368

 

 

 

933,802

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,277,584

 

 

$

2,217,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(AUDITED)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

231,727

 

 

$

174,621

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

107,455

 

 

 

109,375

 

Deferred income taxes (benefits)

 

 

38,574

 

 

 

(16,952

)

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,890

 

 

 

2,633

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

9,502

 

 

 

8,275

 

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(9,281

)

 

 

(3,618

)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(61,513

)

Gain on sale of used rental equipment

 

 

(35,085

)

 

 

(31,642

)

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

215

 

 

 

(310

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

66

 

 

 

8

 

Change in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,136

 

 

 

(37,776

)

Inventories

 

 

1,121

 

 

 

(779

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

6,887

 

 

 

(28,547

)

Accounts payable

 

 

11,836

 

 

 

(49,761

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

4,924

 

 

 

17,235

 

Deferred income

 

 

(1,592

)

 

 

14,094

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

374,375

 

 

 

95,343

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

268,012

 

Purchases of rental equipment

 

 

(191,231

)

 

 

(229,679

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(40,228

)

 

 

(43,989

)

Cash paid for acquisition of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

(458,315

)

Cash paid for acquisition of business assets

 

 

 

 

 

(3,767

)

Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment

 

 

68,453

 

 

 

66,168

 

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

 

12,251

 

 

 

9,702

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(150,755

)

 

 

(391,868

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (payments) borrowings under bank lines of credit

 

 

(172,560

)

 

 

274,225

 

Borrowings under term note agreement

 

 

 

 

 

75,000

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards

 

 

(4,371

)

 

 

(7,233

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

(46,759

)

 

 

(45,556

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(223,690

)

 

 

296,436

 

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Net decrease in cash

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(80

)

Cash balance, beginning of period

 

 

877

 

 

 

957

 

Cash balance, end of period

 

$

807

 

 

$

877

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on merger termination, net of transaction costs, presented under net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

116,841

 

 

$

 

Interest paid, during the period

 

$

48,324

 

 

$

38,603

 

Net income taxes paid, during the period

 

$

36,524

 

 

$

91,565

 

Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid

 

$

12,482

 

 

$

12,010

 

Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid

 

$

5,393

 

 

$

16,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Mobile
Modular

 

Portable
Storage

 

TRS-
RenTelco

 

Enviroplex

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

82,108

 

 

 

16,713

 

 

 

25,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

124,220

 

Rental related services

 

 

32,140

 

 

 

3,933

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,858

 

Rental operations

 

 

114,248

 

 

 

20,646

 

 

 

26,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

161,078

 

Sales

 

 

55,983

 

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

7,270

 

 

 

15,239

 

 

 

80,298

 

Other

 

 

1,598

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,370

 

Total revenues

 

 

171,829

 

 

 

22,663

 

 

 

34,015

 

 

 

15,239

 

 

 

243,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

10,405

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

10,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,755

 

Rental related services

 

 

20,572

 

 

 

4,056

 

 

 

576

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,204

 

Other

 

 

18,534

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

4,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,931

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

49,511

 

 

 

6,560

 

 

 

15,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

71,890

 

Costs of sales

 

 

41,705

 

 

 

1,161

 

 

 

3,080

 

 

 

11,153

 

 

 

57,099

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

91,216

 

 

 

7,721

 

 

 

18,899

 

 

 

11,153

 

 

 

128,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

53,169

 

 

 

14,209

 

 

 

10,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,534

 

Rental related services

 

 

11,568

 

 

 

(123

)

 

 

209

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,654

 

Rental operations

 

 

64,737

 

 

 

14,086

 

 

 

10,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

89,188

 

Sales

 

 

14,278

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

4,190

 

 

 

4,086

 

 

 

23,199

 

Other

 

 

1,598

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,370

 

Total gross profit

 

 

80,613

 

 

 

14,942

 

 

 

15,116

 

 

 

4,086

 

 

 

114,757

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

35,789

 

 

 

7,133

 

 

 

6,550

 

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

51,669

 

Income from operations

 

$

44,824

 

 

$

7,809

 

 

$

8,566

 

 

$

1,889

 

 

$

63,088

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,858

 

Foreign currency exchange loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

270

 

Willscot Mobile Mini transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,002

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,009

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

38,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

$

60,994

 

 

$

9,922

 

 

$

19,099

 

 

$

1,987

 

 

$

92,002

 

Average rental equipment 2

 

$

1,270,068

 

 

$

231,332

 

 

$

349,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly total yield 3

 

 

2.15

%

 

 

2.41

%

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average utilization 4

 

 

76.0

%

 

 

61.2

%

 

 

59.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly rental rate 5

 

 

2.84

%

 

 

3.94

%

 

 

4.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, other income, net and non-operating transactions.

2.

 

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.

3.

 

Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

4.

 

Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

5.

 

Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Mobile
Modular

 

Portable
Storage

 

TRS-
RenTelco

 

Enviroplex

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

75,931

 

 

$

19,760

 

 

$

27,872

 

 

$

 

 

$

123,563

 

Rental related services

 

 

30,713

 

 

 

5,150

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,679

 

Rental operations

 

 

106,644

 

 

 

24,910

 

 

 

28,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

160,242

 

Sales

 

 

42,329

 

 

 

1,696

 

 

 

5,751

 

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

58,589

 

Other

 

 

1,686

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,875

 

Total revenues

 

 

150,659

 

 

 

26,944

 

 

 

35,172

 

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

221,706

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

9,725

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

11,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,413

 

Rental related services

 

 

19,689

 

 

 

4,651

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,003

 

Other

 

 

18,256

 

 

 

1,699

 

 

 

4,799

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,754

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

47,670

 

 

 

7,294

 

 

 

17,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,170

 

Costs of sales

 

 

28,718

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

2,577

 

 

 

6,942

 

 

 

39,296

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

76,388

 

 

 

8,353

 

 

 

19,783

 

 

 

6,942

 

 

 

111,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

47,950

 

 

 

17,117

 

 

 

11,329

 

 

 

 

 

 

76,396

 

Rental related services

 

 

11,024

 

 

 

499

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,676

 

Rental operations

 

 

58,974

 

 

 

17,616

 

 

 

11,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

88,072

 

Sales

 

 

13,611

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

19,293

 

Other

 

 

1,686

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,868

 

Total gross profit

 

 

74,271

 

 

 

18,591

 

 

 

15,389

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

110,122

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

37,213

 

 

 

8,255

 

 

 

7,386

 

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

54,506

 

Other income, net

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

 

 

 

(59

)

Income from operations

 

$

37,096

 

 

$

10,343

 

 

$

8,017

 

 

$

219

 

 

 

55,675

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,126

 

Foreign currency exchange gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(144

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,676

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

32,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

$

54,106

 

 

$

12,765

 

 

$

20,690

 

 

$

308

 

 

$

87,869

 

Average rental equipment 2

 

$

1,155,413

 

 

$

218,976

 

 

$

379,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly total yield 3

 

 

2.19

%

 

 

3.01

%

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average utilization 4

 

 

79.7

%

 

 

74.8

%

 

 

58.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly rental rate 5

 

 

2.75

%

 

 

4.02

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, other income, net and non-operating transactions.

2.

 

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.

3.

 

Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

4.

 

Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

5.

 

Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.


