McAfee Named Exclusive Cybersecurity Partner for Mastercard Easy Savings™

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced its expanded partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, to offer Mastercard Business cardholders automatic savings on award-winning online protection solutions from McAfee through Mastercard Easy Savings™.





According to the latest FBI Internet Crime Report, malicious cyber activity resulted in more than $10 billion in losses in 2022, with a large portion of this affecting small businesses. Small and medium-sized companies often rely on credit cards for daily financing. Providing Mastercard Business cardholders with savings on leading security technology solutions is essential to help safeguard business owners and their companies from cyberattacks.

McAfee is the first and only cybersecurity partner for Easy Savings, expanding its existing partnership with Mastercard, which started with McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard – 5 Devices and McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard – 10 Devices cardholder offerings in the U.S. In this new, expanded partnership, over 30 million eligible Mastercard Business cardholders globally will receive a 10% rebate on all online cybersecurity purchases at http://mcafee.com/.

“Running a business is no easy feat, especially with the fast-evolving threat landscape and growing prevalence of cyberattacks,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Sales at McAfee. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Mastercard to make our industry-leading solutions more accessible to its small business cardholders so they can stay secure and focus on their companies.”

Mastercard Easy Savings™ makes it easier for small business owners to run, grow and secure their businesses by providing rebates on everyday business expenses across categories that matter most. The McAfee rebate is now available to eligible business cardholders globally. In the U.S., this new Easy Savings benefit will stack on top of the McAfee Total Protection benefit already available for an additional 10% rebate on all online cybersecurity purchases at mcafee.com. For more information about the Mastercard offering with McAfee, please visit https://www.priceless.com/p/181052/s/17551

About McAfee



McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families, businesses, and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com.

