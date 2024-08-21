McAfee Launches World’s First Automatic and AI-powered Deepfake Detector Exclusively on Select New Lenovo AI PCs

McAfee® Deepfake Detector alerts people in seconds if it detects AI-generated audio in a video, helping consumers discern real from fake.

McAfee’s powerful AI technology, built with privacy in mind, equips consumers with advanced AI detection, with a 96% accuracy rate, to combat the rise in AI-generated scams, deepfakes, and misinformation.

Available now, exclusively on select Lenovo AI PCs, McAfee Deepfake Detector leverages the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to achieve a performance increase while protecting privacy with on-device processing of video data.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee, a global leader in online protection, today announced the launch of McAfee® Deepfake Detector, the latest addition to the company’s suite of AI-powered products. With AI-created videos, or deepfakes, flooding the internet and circulating across social media, we now live in a world where seeing and hearing are no longer believing. To combat the rise in AI scams and misinformation, McAfee is working with Lenovo to bring powerful AI-based deepfake detection capabilities to customers purchasing select Lenovo AI PCs, starting today. To help educate consumers, McAfee is also launching the Smart AI Hub with resources and interactive elements to build awareness of deepfakes and AI-driven scams.









The advent of AI has changed the game for cybercriminals, who are creating more convincing, personalized, AI-generated scams at scale. The impact of a deepfake scam can be life-altering, with victims reporting losses ranging from $250 to over half a million dollars.1 While not all AI-content is created with malicious intent, the ability to know if a video is real or fake helps consumers make smart and well-informed decisions.

“Knowledge is power, and this has never been truer than in the AI-driven world we’re living in today,” said Roma Majumder, Senior Vice President of Product at McAfee. “No more wondering, is this Warren Buffet investment scheme legitimate, does Taylor Swift really want to give away cookware to fans, or did a politician actually say these words? The answers are provided to you automatically and within seconds with McAfee Deepfake Detector.”

“At McAfee, we’re inspired by the transformative potential of AI and are committed to helping shape a future where AI is used for good. Teaming up with Lenovo boosts our ability to deliver the most effective, automated, AI-powered deepfake detection, offering people a powerful digital guardian on their PCs. Together, we’re able to harness AI in new and revolutionary ways, empowering individuals with the most advanced deepfake detection so they can navigate the evolving online world safely and confidently.”

“The collaboration between Lenovo and McAfee combines the unique expertise of two global leaders to deliver innovative solutions that offers consumers more trust in the content they view online,” said Igor Bergman, Vice President of Lenovo Cloud and Software, Intelligent Devices Group. “Data shows that nearly two-thirds of people (64%) are more concerned about deepfakes now than they were a year ago2. Lenovo’s expertise as an end-to-end technology solutions leader and McAfee’s experience in AI-powered online protection perfectly complement each other, optimizing hardware and software capabilities for the benefit of the consumer.”

Enhanced performance, with privacy safeguards

With McAfee® Deepfake Detector now available exclusively on select Lenovo AI PCs, consumers who opt in are alerted within seconds if AI-altered audio is detected in videos, without relying on laborious manual video uploads. Trained on close to 200,000 samples and counting and leveraging the power of select Lenovo AI PCs equipped with an NPU, McAfee’s AI detection models perform the entire identification process – known as inference – directly on the PC, maximizing on-device processing to keep private user data off the cloud. McAfee does not collect or record a user’s audio in any way, and the user is always in control and can turn audio detection on or off as desired.

By leveraging the NPU and performing analysis on-device, McAfee provides comprehensive privacy and boosts processing speed when compared to cloud-based usage and improves battery life. These advancements significantly enhance the consumer experience, allowing people to make informed decisions about the content they view and protecting them against cybercrooks manipulating video audio without compromising the speed of their PC. This ensures consumers can use their PC as usual – whether they’re gaming, browsing, or watching videos – while McAfee Deepfake Detector works quietly in the background, protecting people against deceptions and alerting them to potential scams without compromising performance.

Availability and Pricing

McAfee® Deepfake Detector is available for English language detection in select new Lenovo AI PCs3, ordered on Lenovo.com and select local retailers beginning August 21, 2024, in the US, UK, and Australia.

Lenovo AI PC customers receive a free 30-day trial of McAfee Deepfake Detector with US pricing starting at $9.99 for the first year.

McAfee Smart AI™ Hub

The McAfee Smart AI™ Hub at McAfee.ai is the online, go-to destination for the latest information and educational content related to AI and cybersecurity, with a focus on deepfakes and AI-driven scams. The Hub also empowers consumers to join the fight against scams by submitting suspicious videos for analysis by McAfee’s advanced AI-powered deepfake detection technology. Insights and trends identified through this analysis will be used to further educate the public, enriching societal understanding and awareness of deepfakes and other artificially generated content, and enhancing everyone’s ability to navigate and stay safe in a digital world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families, communities, and businesses with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

