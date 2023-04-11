McAfee Extends Partnership with Samsung to Continue Providing Online Protection to Samsung Customers

The consumer electronics giant continues to partner with McAfee to power protection against malware for smartphones, tablets and PCs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced the extension of its nine-year partnership with Samsung to protect consumers’ personal data and information from online threats.

Through this partnership, Samsung smartphones, including the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, as well as the Galaxy Book3 series, now come pre-installed with antivirus protection powered by McAfee. In addition to smartphones, the partnership expands to better protect Samsung tablets and PCs.

“When purchasing the latest Samsung product, the last thing users want to think about is its security,” said Gagan Singh, Chief Operating Officer at McAfee. “Consumers should be able to enjoy what the internet has to offer, from banking to browsing social media, with the benefit of protections against potential risks online. Our almost decade-long partnership with Samsung extends our award-winning online protection to Samsung’s customers and advances our mission to empower consumers to live their lives online with confidence.”

With 537 new and unique threats discovered every minute, according to McAfee Labs, it’s more important than ever that consumers take control of their digital lives. By choosing Samsung devices powered by McAfee’s award-winning antivirus software, consumers are provided easy and straightforward access to robust online protection that will help keep their personal information safe, which can reduce the risk of identity theft.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Book3 series all now come with McAfee security solutions and are widely available.

