McAfee Appoints Justin Hastings as Chief People Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee, a global leader in online protection, today announced the appointment of Justin Hastings as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective September 25, 2024. Hastings joins the McAfee executive team, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Craig Boundy.





Hastings joins McAfee from Experian where he served most recently as Chief Operating Officer for global HR, and previously as Chief Human Resources Officer for North America. In this role, Hastings will oversee all of McAfee’s human resources strategies and functions, including learning and development, leadership and workforce planning, total rewards, diversity and inclusion, recruitment, workplace strategy and more.

“Justin’s unparalleled experience in cultivating high-performing teams with a results-driven mindset makes him a great asset to our team,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer, McAfee. “Justin is a proven leader who brings a forward-thinking approach to talent development and creates an environment that attracts and retains the very best people in the industry. He’ll play an instrumental role in this next stage of growth for McAfee by spearheading our people strategy and continuing to build an inclusive and diverse culture.”

During his time at Experian, Hastings is credited with helping to build a culture of speed, agility, and inclusion, enabling the business to grow from $2.7bn in revenue in 2015 to almost $5bn in 2023. His efforts to create a high-performing culture also aided in numerous awards and recognitions including inclusion in the Fortune Top 100 companies list for the last four years, recognition by Forbes as one of the world’s most innovative companies, and several diversity and inclusion awards.

“I am delighted to be joining McAfee at a time when our purpose, the work we do every day to protect families and individuals online, has never been more important,” said Justin Hastings. “We are redefining online protection in a fast-moving, high growth industry, and creating an environment where our people can thrive and do their best work is critical to our success.”

Before Experian, Hastings served in several leadership roles in the U.K. and Hong Kong, working for technology companies BT and Logica. Hastings earned his Masters in HR Management from Rutgers in the U.S., an MBA from Kingston University in the U.K., and a Bachelor of Arts, French & Business from the University of Surrey, U.K.

