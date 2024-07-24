McAfee and Samsung Extend Partnership for 10th Year, Expand AI-Powered Online Protection for Samsung Customers Around the Globe via Galaxy Store

Samsung Galaxy devices now come equipped with McAfee’s patented and powerful AI-powered scam protection technology that safeguards against the surge in AI-generated phishing scams.

McAfee expands online protection for Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, including access to McAfee Security with McAfee Scam Protection™.

Decade-long partnership extended to include AI-powered McAfee Security in the Samsung Galaxy Store in 98 markets.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced the extension of its ten-year partnership with Samsung, enabling enhanced protection for online threats to consumers’ privacy, identity and personal information.









Now, Samsung mobile devices, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Z Fold6, come with the Galaxy Store pre-installed. This is where users can download and use the McAfee Security app* that includes McAfee Scam Protection™, the company’s patented AI technology that automatically identifies and alerts you if it detects a dangerous URL in your text messages. It also proactively blocks risky sites if you accidentally click on a scam link in a text, email, social media post, and more.

In addition to being available on consumer Galaxy phones and tablets, McAfee Security is now available for purchase for existing customers in 98 markets via the Galaxy Store. Consumers can easily buy and install the app on their Samsung mobile device, ensuring uninterrupted online protection. This is particularly important at a time when, with the rise of AI, cybercriminals are creating more convincing, personalized scams at scale, making it harder than ever for consumers to know what content to trust: 50% of mobile phone users say AI has made it harder for them to spot online scams and 39% of respondents admit to having clicked on text scam messages, such as a suspicious text from an unknown number or a fake package delivery text.**

These capabilities also help address key consumer concerns: according to McAfee’s recent Mobile Threat Survey, 90% of people globally are concerned about protecting their online privacy and identity when using their mobile phone. To further combat this concern in the age of AI, the latest Galaxy devices also come equipped with Advanced Intelligence settings***, giving users full control over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences by disabling online data processing.

“Our continued partnership with Samsung helps us do what matters most: protect more people so they can live their lives online with confidence,” said Pedro Gutierrez, Senior Vice President at McAfee. “With the introduction of Samsung’s new mobile AI experience and McAfee’s continued focus on using AI to fight against AI scams, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership.”

Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Z Fold6, now offer McAfee Security with McAfee Scam Protection™ available at a special price through the pre-installed Galaxy Store app. This wide range of available devices with McAfee online protection solutions helps give users comprehensive protection against evolving online threats.

* The McAfee Security app available in the Samsung Galaxy Store is McAfee Total Protection™ that includes McAfee Scam Protection, McAfee’s patented and powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that protects against the surge in AI-generated phishing scams.

** McAfee Mobile Threat Survey February 2024 conducted by Market Research Company MSI-ACI with 4,032 adults from 7 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, India, and Japan.

*** Samsung Account login required. Advanced Intelligence settings preventing server access will limit the functionality of some AI features. Regardless of server access, Samsung does not save user input or output data. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

