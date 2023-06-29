MCA Connect Wins Three Microsoft Partner Awards for Supply Chain and Automotive

MCA Connect recognitions include Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award, US Partner Finalist Award, and Global Partner Finalist Award





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCA Connect, a leader in supply chain and automotive solutions for manufacturing, won the 2023 Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award and is a global finalist in the same category.

Microsoft also recognized MCA Connect as a 2023 US Partner of the Year Awards Finalist for providing transformative solutions in Automotive, Mobility, and Transportation.

“ Earning Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to innovation and to delivering tangible results,” said Claude Watson, Chief Executive Officer at MCA Connect. “ We are honored and excited to continue our track record of success. Thank you, Microsoft, for your support. We’re proud to work with you to empower our manufacturing and supply chain customers with the capabilities they need to improve profitability and remain competitive.”

About the Awards

The Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Microsoft chose honorees from thousands of nominations.

As US Partner of the Year award winner and global finalist, MCA Connect earned recognition for delivering outstanding solutions and services to leading manufacturers with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain and the Microsoft Cloud.

“ MCA Connect drives remarkable transformations with global clients,” said Ray Smith, Global VP, Resilient & Sustainable Supply Chains, Microsoft. “ They make supply chain dreams a reality with the Microsoft Cloud, cutting on-hand inventory while maximizing fill rate performance, eliminating digital debt, enabling end-to-end visibility, and unlocking total global flexibility.”

Fabrizio Cuneo, Microsoft’s North America Manufacturing & Supply Chain Go-to-Market Lead, added: “ MCA Connect is the partner of choice for US and global manufacturers seeking end-to-end visibility and adaptive supply chain intelligence. They build rapport early on from the C-suite to the plant floor, driving real transformation with the Microsoft Cloud in digestible increments. Their vertical expertise and IP enable clients to quickly make improvements, unlock innovation, and achieve the desired business outcomes.”

Microsoft also recognized MCA Connect as a finalist for the Automotive, Mobility, and Transportation US Partner of the Year Award. MCA Connect empowers Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to better organize complex global bidding processes, save millions annually on procurement, and drive end-to-end visibility to improve profitability.

“ We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. “ The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

About MCA Connect

Through passion and deep industry expertise, MCA Connect helps manufacturers succeed by unlocking innovation with actionable business insights. Our strategic solutions, innovation, and industry intelligence help manufacturers gain visibility, improve profitability, and gain a competitive edge. To view the company’s success stories, click here.

Contacts

Kelsey Green



solutions@mcaconnect.com

(866) 622-0669