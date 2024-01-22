MCA Computer Corporation Hits Revenue Milestone, Exceeds $50 Million in Gross Sales

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCA Computer Corporation – MCA, a rapidly expanding Aerospace, Defense, and Healthcare IT solutions provider and systems integrator, announced that its gross revenue has exceeded $50 million in sales ending December 31, 2023.





Specializing in delivering new custom-configured systems, critical spares, and professional services, MCA offers complete custom configured systems, engineering services, testing, repairs, and maintenance support.

“This recent achievement underscores the strength of our success with key customers such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Philips Health Care, AGFA, and others. Trust, responsiveness, client-centric collaboration, and on-time/on-budget delivery have consistently been our standard practices across all contracts,” stated Paul Makhail, President, MCA Corporation.

“Our highly skilled team of OEM certified engineers, buyers, and quality managers empowers us to maintain our competitive edge by supplying high-quality current products sourced from the U.S.A. Additionally, we provide constrained and end-of-life equipment vital to the continued operations of many organizations that may not always be available through OEM options.”

MCA has strategically invested in its relationships with key customers. Over the past 25 years, this partnership has yielded:

Delivery of over 10,000+ systems

Expanded Product Lifecycle Repair and Maintenance Services

Extended support for HPE, Oracle, IBM, and Dell end-of-life systems

MCA AI-driven predictive maintenance tool

Support for over 10 current U.S. Government programs (3 development programs and 7 production programs)

For more information about MCA Corporation’s IT solutions and capabilities, visit https://www.mcac.com.

MCA Video – Tour our facility and learn about our services

About MCA Corporation

Founded in 1990, MCA has emerged as a recognized leader in the industry, offering fully integrated IT solutions and serving as a systems integrator of custom-configured hardware and software in the commercial, aerospace, defense, and healthcare sectors. The MCA-branded maintenance, repairs and professional services portfolio includes support for new, pre-owned, refurbished and used HPE, Dell, IBM, Oracle discontinued systems, networking equipment and spare parts critical to essential programs. By extending the life of clients’ production installations, MCA enables customers to achieve a better return on their initial investment.

