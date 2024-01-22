Home Business Wire MCA Computer Corporation Hits Revenue Milestone, Exceeds $50 Million in Gross Sales
Business Wire

MCA Computer Corporation Hits Revenue Milestone, Exceeds $50 Million in Gross Sales

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCA Computer Corporation – MCA, a rapidly expanding Aerospace, Defense, and Healthcare IT solutions provider and systems integrator, announced that its gross revenue has exceeded $50 million in sales ending December 31, 2023.


Specializing in delivering new custom-configured systems, critical spares, and professional services, MCA offers complete custom configured systems, engineering services, testing, repairs, and maintenance support.

“This recent achievement underscores the strength of our success with key customers such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Philips Health Care, AGFA, and others. Trust, responsiveness, client-centric collaboration, and on-time/on-budget delivery have consistently been our standard practices across all contracts,” stated Paul Makhail, President, MCA Corporation.

“Our highly skilled team of OEM certified engineers, buyers, and quality managers empowers us to maintain our competitive edge by supplying high-quality current products sourced from the U.S.A. Additionally, we provide constrained and end-of-life equipment vital to the continued operations of many organizations that may not always be available through OEM options.”

MCA has strategically invested in its relationships with key customers. Over the past 25 years, this partnership has yielded:

  • Delivery of over 10,000+ systems
  • Expanded Product Lifecycle Repair and Maintenance Services
  • Extended support for HPE, Oracle, IBM, and Dell end-of-life systems
  • MCA AI-driven predictive maintenance tool
  • Support for over 10 current U.S. Government programs (3 development programs and 7 production programs)

For more information about MCA Corporation’s IT solutions and capabilities, visit https://www.mcac.com.

MCA VideoTour our facility and learn about our services

About MCA Corporation

Founded in 1990, MCA has emerged as a recognized leader in the industry, offering fully integrated IT solutions and serving as a systems integrator of custom-configured hardware and software in the commercial, aerospace, defense, and healthcare sectors. The MCA-branded maintenance, repairs and professional services portfolio includes support for new, pre-owned, refurbished and used HPE, Dell, IBM, Oracle discontinued systems, networking equipment and spare parts critical to essential programs. By extending the life of clients’ production installations, MCA enables customers to achieve a better return on their initial investment.

Contacts

Press Inquiries Contact:
Christine Kashkarian

MCA Corporation

christine@mcac.com
949-260-3909

Sales Inquiries Contact
sales@mcac.com

USA Offices
Corporate Office and Locations

Articoli correlati

Brian Cook Appointed as CEO of WellSaid Labs; Matthew Hocking Transitions to Executive Chairman

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSaid Labs, a trusted AI voice platform, has appointed Brian Cook to assume the CEO role, effective later...
Continua a leggere

Solera’s Vehicle Solutions Business to Showcase New Technology and Innovations at NADA SHOW 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dealer solutions and services on display at the Las Vegas Convention CenterWESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solera’s Vehicle Solutions business line, the...
Continua a leggere

MNTN Selected for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN, the Hardest Working Software in Television™ and trailblazer in streaming TV advertising, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php