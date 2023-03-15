Mbanq Presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2023: ‘BankTech – Innovation at the Core and More’

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CUaaS–Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and FinTech innovator, Mbanq, announces that Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, earlier today.
Session Title:
‘BankTech – Innovation at the Core and More’
Moderator:
Bianca Stoica, Director, Silver Lake
Session Speakers:
Javier Valverde, Mbanq, SVP Corporate Development
Sean Blitchok, CFO, MeridianLink
Jonathan Price, EVP of Emerging Business, Q2 Holdings
Key insights from Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, during today’s session:
|The stability of the financial industry is at the core of American life, and it remains strong, healthy and robust.
|Broader trends across banking technology include the need to:
|1.
Quickly adapt to changing market conditions and regulatory requirements.
|2.
Offer personalized services to customers.
|Bank digitization R&D is rapidly developing in two major directions:
|1.
Artificial Intelligence.
|2.
Data Analytics to gain better insight into customer preferences and behaviors.
USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service’ portfolio including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
