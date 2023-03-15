<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Mbanq Presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2023: ‘BankTech – Innovation at the Core and More’

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CUaaS–Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and FinTech innovator, Mbanq, announces that Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, earlier today.

Session Title:

Moderator:

Bianca Stoica, Director, Silver Lake

 

 

Session Speakers:

Javier Valverde, Mbanq, SVP Corporate Development

 

Sean Blitchok, CFO, MeridianLink

 

Jonathan Price, EVP of Emerging Business, Q2 Holdings

Key insights from Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, during today’s session:

The stability of the financial industry is at the core of American life, and it remains strong, healthy and robust.

 

 

Broader trends across banking technology include the need to:

 

1.

Quickly adapt to changing market conditions and regulatory requirements.

 

2.

Offer personalized services to customers.

 

 

Bank digitization R&D is rapidly developing in two major directions:

 

1.

Artificial Intelligence.

 

2.

Data Analytics to gain better insight into customer preferences and behaviors.

USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service’ portfolio including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

Contacts

Alex Player

alex.player@mbanq.com

