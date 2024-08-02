Mbanq Launches New White-Label Mobile Digital Banking Apps

Mbanq’s customizable white-label digital banking apps are now available for deployment by credit unions, banks, neobanks, FinTech platforms, and brands.





NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BankingasaService–Mbanq, a global leader in banking technology and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), launches a new suite of white-label mobile digital banking apps. These customizable apps are designed to meet the needs of traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, FinTech platforms, and non-financial brands, offering a quick to deploy and cost-effective solution for digital banking.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “Mbanq’s new white-label apps allow banks and credit unions to provide end consumers with a modern financial experience without a lengthy or expensive development process. Mbanq provides its clients with all the tools necessary to deliver the best digital financial experiences.”

By providing a ready-to-use platform, Mbanq enables its clients to accelerate their time to market and deliver a modern and flexible branded digital banking solution to their end customers.

Vishwas Babu, Chief Product Officer, Mbanq, says, “Our new white-label digital banking apps offer unparalleled customization and a wide range of available integrations. Mbanq’s clients can now provide their customers with a superior digital banking experience, tailored to their unique brand and product offering.”

Mbanq’s white-label apps are available on multiple platforms, including web, Android, and iOS devices and are customizable for corporate and retail end customers.

Key Features and Benefits:

Financial institutions can easily tailor the apps to reflect their unique branding and service preferences, ensuring a distinct and cohesive user experience.

The apps are available on web, Android, and iOS devices, catering to both corporate and retail banking needs.

The apps feature a fully digital onboarding process for both retail and corporate customers, with out-of-the-box integrations with a plethora of best-in-class KYC and KYB vendors to support multiple geographies and organizational preferences.

Designed for ease of use and extensibility, the app supports the origination and servicing of a wide range of deposit and lending products, as well as the full spectrum of payment rails, including debit, prepaid, and credit cards, along with domestic and cross-border payments.

By offering a ready-to-use solution, Mbanq provides the benefits of quick deployment, reduced time to market, low development costs, and most importantly, enhanced security features to ensure safe and seamless financial transactions.

“Mbanq’s latest technology enhancements demonstrate our dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. These apps are designed to improve the banking experience for end-users while streamlining operations for banks, credit unions and FinTech platforms,” Vlad Lounegov adds.

Mbanq is a globally leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and banking technology innovator, enabling the creation and operation of traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, and FinTech platforms. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the United States, Mbanq is renowned for its regulatory expertise, modern technology, and comprehensive digital banking solutions. www.mbanq.com

