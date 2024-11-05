Mbanq Launches Mbanq.AI and Shares AI-Driven Industry Vision for Next Decade

Mbanq.AI embeds AI technology across Mbanq’s core banking systems to enhance banking efficiency, security, and personalization.

CTO Lars Rottweiler shares Mbanq’s AI Vision through to 2035, during Money20/20 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Mbanq, a global leader in banking technology, launches Mbanq.AI, a series of deep enhancements to its core banking technology, and races to the forefront of an industry-wide shift towards an AI-first future. Mbanq’s Chief Technology Officer, Lars Rottweiler, also shared an ambitious vision for the role of Mbanq.AI to reshape how banks and fintechs will operate. Showcasing this vision at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, Mbanq’s AI-powered roadmap is set to drive unprecedented levels of automation, personalization, and operational efficiency in an AI-enhanced digital financial world.





Pioneering an AI-Driven Financial Ecosystem

Central to Mbanq’s vision is Mbanq.AI, a comprehensive suite of AI technologies embedded across the company’s core banking operations. By embedding AI into numerous layers of banking operations, Mbanq reduces costs, minimizes risk, and enhances customer engagement, all while achieving unprecedented levels of speed and scalability. From streamlining regulatory processes to automating decision-making, Mbanq’s AI solutions will play a foundational role in shaping banks and financial institutions over the next decade and beyond.

Advanced AI Decision Engine Technology

Already live, a key component of Mbanq’s AI strategy is its advanced decision engine. This AI technology leverages real-time data analytics for instant credit assessments, fraud detection, and compliance monitoring. This technology replaces traditionally complex, labor-intensive processes and allows financial institutions, banks, credit unions and fintech platforms to deliver faster, safer, and more customized decisions and services to customers. Mbanq’s AI-powered decision engine enables lenders to make accurate, data-driven decisions, streamlining processes and improving outcomes for consumers and institutions alike.

Personalized Banking Powered by AI

Mbanq’s vision prioritizes AI-driven personalization at the heart of customer relationships to improve banking experiences for end consumers. Through real-time data analysis, Mbanq’s AI systems can deliver personalized product recommendations, tailored loan offerings, and proactive financial advice based on individual customer behaviors and financial goals. This level of personalization can only be implemented cost effectively by AI. It allows banks to build better connections with clients and ensures each customer receives a unique and supportive banking experience.

“AI allows us to anticipate customer needs and provide insights and solutions that adapt to individual financial journeys. Mbanq’s AI technology goes significantly beyond responding to customer demands – Mbanq.AI also anticipates customer needs. This transforms financial services into a proactive partner in clients’ lives,” Lars Rottweiler adds.

The Future of Financial Services: Looking Ahead to 2035

With a focus on interconnected, AI-enhanced banking systems, Mbanq’s AI-driven core paves the way for breakthroughs in embedded finance and autonomous banking. By 2035, Mbanq anticipates a financial ecosystem where AI automates the majority of core functions, freeing human talent to focus on growth and strategic relationships. Mbanq.AI is leading the shift toward a responsive, predictive financial system.

“By 2035, nearly every aspect of banking will be AI-driven – from customer onboarding to loan issuance. This will enable deeper, more meaningful human interactions. Mbanq is proud to be a driving force behind this transformation,” Lars Rottweiler says.

About Mbanq

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the United States, Mbanq is a global provider of comprehensive banking technology and BaaS solutions. Known for its regulatory expertise and commitment to innovation, Mbanq enables traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, and fintech platforms to deliver cutting-edge digital financial services. Mbanq offers a full suite of technology solutions, including cloud-based and on-site core banking systems, white-label mobile apps, branded credit and debit cards, and regulatory and compliance support. www.mbanq.com

