Mbanq CEO Vlad Lounegov to Deliver Special Address at FinovateFall 2024

Mbanq, a global leader in banking technology, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Vlad Lounegov, will deliver a special address at FinovateFall 2024. The event will take place on September 9-11, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City.





Titled “Show Me the Money – the Bottom Line in FinTech,” Mr. Lounegov’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 9:05 am to 9:20 am. His speech will delve into the financial realities that drive success in the FinTech industry, drawing on his extensive experience in leading Mbanq from a startup to a global powerhouse in banking technology and BaaS.

About Vlad Lounegov

Vlad Lounegov brings over 20 years of expertise in Financial Services, with a deep background in financial technology, investment, consulting, and mergers and acquisitions due diligence. He held senior roles at KPMG, PwC, and EY, where he played a pivotal role in shaping investment strategies and market penetration initiatives for major financial institutions.

In 2016, Vlad co-founded Mbanq, leading the company to become one of the world’s most successful BaaS providers. Under his leadership, Mbanq has pioneered cutting-edge banking technology solutions, complemented by industry-leading compliance and service offerings that simplify the launch and operation of digital financial services and platforms.

About Mbanq

Founded in 2016, Mbanq is a US-headquartered global provider of banking technology and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions. The company’s proprietary technology and comprehensive regulatory and compliance support enable banks and businesses to build, launch, and operate modern digital finance platforms at any scale. Mbanq offers a full spectrum of services, including cloud-based and on-site back-end technology, white-label mobile apps, branded credit and debit cards, and regulatory and compliance expertise.

Mbanq supports traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, as well as non-financial brands that provide digital financial services though embedded finance. www.mbanq.com

