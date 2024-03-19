Home Business Wire Mbanq and The Financial Policy Council to Host: “Business Banking Battles –...
Mbanq and The Financial Policy Council to Host: “Business Banking Battles – Big Value in the Face of Bank Industry Turmoil”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BankingTechnology–Mbanq, a leading banking technology and compliance specialist, in collaboration with The Financial Policy Council, is pleased to announce an upcoming seminar titled “Business Banking Battles – Big Value in the Face of Traditional Bank Industry Turmoil.” The event will take place on April 17th, 2024, at The Penn Club of New York City.


In an era of significant upheaval within the banking industry, this seminar aims to explore the resilience and innovation driving the business banking sector forward. Against a backdrop of recent challenges, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the transformative strategies and cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of banking.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “The intersection between business-focused FinTech innovation and traditional banking challenges presents a fertile ground for exploration and wealth creation.”

Distinguished speakers scheduled to present include:

  • Ziad Abdelnour, Chairman, Financial Policy Council (moderator)
  • Vlad Lounegov, CEO, Mbanq
  • Sybel Pietersz Parker, Head of Banking Strategy, Mbanq
  • Tomas Milar, Founder, Cheqly
  • Stephen Williams, CEO, Qorbis

The seminar will cover a range of topics including:

  • The competitive landscape between business-focused FinTechs and traditional banking institutions.
  • Opportunities emerging from challenges within the bank industry.
  • Strategies for identifying undervalued assets and investment opportunities.
  • The role of regulatory changes in fostering long-term value creation.
  • Transforming industry challenges into growth opportunities.

Attendees can also look forward to networking opportunities with thought leaders, industry professionals, wealth creators and global experts in FinTech and banking.

Event Details:

Title: Business Banking Battles – Big Value in the Face of Traditional Bank Industry Turmoil

Date: April 17th, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm EDT

Location: The Penn Club of New York City, 30 W 44th St, Tarnopol room, New York, NY 10036

Attire: Smart professional attire. Refreshments will be provided.

“We anticipate lively discussions and meaningful connections at this transformative event,” says Ziad Abdelnour, Chairman of the Financial Policy Council.

Tickets are available with a $50 donation to The Financial Policy Council. Reserve your seat now at https://financialpolicycouncil.org/events/.

US-based Mbanq is a leading banking technology and compliance solutions provider. It creates and operates traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions and FinTech platforms for clients through its digital banking platform, white-label mobile apps and comprehensive support services. www.mbanq.com

The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit designed to improve all aspects of American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, events and networking. www.financialpolicycouncil.org

