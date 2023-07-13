MB2 Dental Reports Record Mid-Year Growth; Adds 73 Practices to Its Network, Bringing Total to 575

Expansion Brings Total Doctors Supported to More Than 1,100

During the first six months of 2023, MB2 Dental, or the Company, added 73 new practices to its network. This includes the forging of partnerships with 70 new practices and the opening of three de novo practices (locations MB2 Dental built and added), consisting of a mix of general and specialty practices. As a result, at the end of June 2023, the MB2 Dental network included over 1,100 supported doctors, with 536 of them as doctor owners.

Furthermore, MB2 Dental is dedicated to offering career advancement opportunities for its associate dentists. During this period, MB2 Dental supported 13 associate dentists as they transitioned into practice owners. Other growth benchmarks included the addition of more than 975 employees to aid in serving the Company’s current patient base of over one million patients nationwide.

The success of MB2 Dental can be attributed to its distinctive model and collaborative approach, which combines the advantages of a traditional dental group with the clinical autonomy of private practice. By equipping dental professionals with the necessary tools, resources and support, MB2 Dental empowers its doctor owners to achieve their full potential in creating a lasting impact on patient health and well-being.

“The growth in new partnerships underscores the trust and confidence dental professionals place in making MB2 Dental their dental group of choice. The sustained year-over-year organic growth from our existing affiliated practices is indicative of the myriad ways we support our growing dental network. Additionally, we have gained recognition for our emphasis within the specialty dental arena, which now comprises over one-third of our network. All of this is a true testament to our pioneering model, innovative approach and ability to rapidly meet the distinct needs of our doctor owners,” said Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, founder and chief executive officer at MB2 Dental.

“As the dental industry continues to rapidly evolve, dental professionals are constantly seeking solutions for navigating the changing landscape in their local markets. Our forward-thinking strategies, technological advancements, and the collaborative culture we created allow MB2 Dental to stand out amongst doctor owners. I look forward to celebrating our 2023 achievements to date with our partners at our upcoming annual owners retreat this July,” Villanueva concluded.

MB2 Dental is on pace to sustain its current growth trajectory through the second half of 2023. Alongside a pipeline of future acquisitions, MB2 Dental also has a robust schedule of de novos and practice expansions in the year ahead. The Company expects to reach its 600th practice milestone by the end of this summer.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with nearly 600 general and specialty dental practices across 38 states.

For more information, visit www.mb2dental.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

