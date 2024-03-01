MB2 Dental Ranks #102 on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Southwest List

Company Appears on Prestigious List for Third Year, Based on its Two-Year Revenue Growth of 109 Percent

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MB2Dental—MB2 Dental, the first and largest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) nationwide, announced today it ranked #102 on the 2024 Inc. Regionals Southwest list. This marks the third year in which MB2 Dental appeared on the Inc. Regionals Southwest list, which evaluates companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. MB2 Dental was one of 47 Dallas-Fort Worth metro area companies that made the list and within those, one of 12 in the healthcare industry.





The Inc. Regionals program ranks companies according to the percentage growth rate of their annual revenue over a two-year period. MB2 Dental’s two-year revenue growth rate for the analyzed period between 2022-2023 was 109 percent. The Inc. Regional lists recognize the innovative achievements of companies which generate sustainable growth and jobs, and is one of the most esteemed honors growing private businesses and business leaders can earn.

An extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private businesses in America, the Inc. Regionals are rankings of these fastest-growing companies within a particular region. The lists span many notable alumni of the annual Inc. 5000 list, which includes myriad esteemed companies nationwide, of which MB2 Dental is also a part.

In 2023, MB2 Dental grew its network by 163 practices, reaching 663 at year-end. Of these, 150 represented new partnerships forged and 13 were de novo locations developed from the ground up with its doctor partners. MB2 Dental’s model is continually embraced by dentists as it combines the most valued aspects of private practice and traditional dental support organizations. The Company’s distinctive first-of-its-kind joint venture model allows doctors to earn through multiple revenue streams and reinvest in the parent company while keeping their original branding and complete autonomy.

“We are honored to rank yet again on the prestigious Inc. Regionals list. This ranking is a direct reflection of MB2 Dental’s strong growth, which continues to outpace that of the industry. It is also indicative of the effectiveness and scalability of our widely accepted joint venture model,” noted MB2 Dental Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva.

“An increasing number of dentists across various specialties and geographies are embracing the MB2 Dental model, as evidenced by the nearly 700 and growing practices across 40 states currently in our network. They recognize the benefits and support we bring to their practices while also allowing them to retain clinical autonomy, truly setting MB2 Dental apart,” said Dr. Villanueva.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metropolitan area and other ranking criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded in 2007 and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. MB2 Dental was the first group to introduce the DPO model when it was born from Dr. Villanueva’s practice and soon resonated with his colleagues, quickly growing through doctor referrals.

MB2 Dental’s model is designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners.

Since its founding, MB2 Dental has partnered with nearly 700 general and specialty dental practices across 40 states. The Company has undergone two recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021.

For more information, visit www.mb2dental.com

