MaxLinear’s Silicon Used To Show Gigabit Interoperability At Broadband Forum and HomeGrid Forum G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest Event

Seven MaxLinear-enabled system vendors interoperating to showcase gigabit-plus G.hn performance for service providers, consumers.

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectivity–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced that twenty-five new products from seven system vendors using MaxLinear silicon participated in a joint HomeGrid Forum and Broadband Forum Plugfest event hosted at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL). The event sought to validate the interoperability of G.hn devices in a multi-vendor deployment and points to a robust and growing product market using G.hn technology as broadband access backbone.





The Plugfest event provided members with the opportunity to perform early testing of their G.hn devices. Seven system vendors, with products all powered by MaxLinear silicon, submitted G.hn products inter-operating over phoneline and coax for testing their performance in access topologies ranging from FTTdp and Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU) to Single Family Units (SFU) and Fiber Extender (FE) scenarios. These companies included Albis Elcon, Comtrend Corporation, devolo AG, Methode Electronics, Inc., Positron Access Solutions Corp, ReadyLinks, and SendTek Corporation. The testing equipment providers were Sparnex and Telebyte.

“MaxLinear was very proud to participate in the HomeGrid Forum’s and Broadband Forum’s G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest,” said Doron Tal, VP Broadband Access for MaxLinear. “Helping to create vibrant G.hn ecosystem is beneficial for all segments of the broadband network marketplace, beyond just us. As we continue to see a rapid growth in network upgrade requirements, service providers, access product vendors and consumers will reap significant benefits from both G.hn Access technology and this certification process. G.hn technology fits seamlessly in the GPON, XGS-PON or fixed wireless access operators’ network and customer management systems.”

GHNA Certification, which is available through either the HomeGrid Forum or the Broadband Forum, is comprised of two parts, Part A with compliance and interoperability testing (“GiGAWire™ testing”) specified by the HomeGrid Forum, and Part B with performance testing (“BBF.GHNA testing”) specified by the Broadband Forum and ongoing work in TR-476. G.hn Access equipment that successfully passes both parts is granted the official certification logo and certificate on behalf of both organizations.

“For G.hn to reach its full potential, interoperability is key,” said Livia Rosu, HomeGrid Forum President. “Carrier products from a variety of vendors may use the same broadband technology, but if the products are incompatible, the adoption of new market options can stall quickly resulting in higher costs for both service providers and consumers. The G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest meant to ensure an ecosystem of highly performant, standards-compliant and interoperable products ready for accelerated service deployments.”

G.hn is defined by a family of international standards created by the UN’s ITU-T standardization body. G.hn can operate over any physical networking in the home, including coaxial cable, telephone wires, CAT5 cables, and powerline. G.hn eliminates the need for new wires, is very cost effective, and provides the high throughput and quality of service backbone for today’s hybrid home network. By leveraging G.hn Access technology through existing phoneline and coax wires, service providers can cost-effectively provide last mile infrastructure in areas where optical fiber cannot be deployed all the way to the customer premises.

G.hn Access systems that participated in the recent Pre-Certification Plugfest hosted by UNH-IOL will be on display at the MaxLinear booth B#16, the HomeGrid Forum booth B#20 and the Broadband Forum booth B#53, during the Broadband Forum/Network X event taking place in Amsterdam, October 18th to 20th 2022.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

