MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Participation

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences:

Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York on February 27 th

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on March 3 rd . MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. Pacific. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com

Loop Capital Markets 6th Annual Investor Conference (virtual) on March 10 th

Stifel 2025 Technology One-on-One Conference in New York on March 11th

37th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California on March 18th

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Leslie Green

lgreen@maxlinear.com