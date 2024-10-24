MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue of $81.1 million in Q3, GAAP gross margin of 54.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 58.7%

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

Net revenue was $81.1 million, down 12% sequentially and down 40% year-over-year.

down 40% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 54.4%, compared to 54.6% in the prior quarter, and 54.6% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $110.8 million in the third quarter 2024, or 137% of net revenue, compared to $91.0 million in the prior quarter, or 99% of net revenue, and $91.8 million in the year-ago quarter, or 68% of net revenue.

GAAP loss from operations was 82% of net revenue, compared to loss from operations of 44% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and loss from operations of 13% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow used in operating activities was $30.7 million, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $2.7 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow used in operating activities of $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.90, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.47 in the prior quarter, and diluted loss per share of $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.7%. This compares to 60.2% in the prior quarter, and 60.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $72.8 million, or 90% of net revenue, compared to $74.8 million or 81% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and $75.1 million or 55% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was 31% of net revenue, compared to loss of 21% in the prior quarter, and income of 5% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.36, compared to loss of $0.25 in the prior quarter, and earnings of $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“ We are pleased to see encouraging signs of recovery in our business, including another quarter of improvement in customer orders and continued progress in new product traction,” said Kishore Seendripu, PhD, Chairman and CEO. “ In particular, we are on track to exit the year at a run rate greater than one million units per year of our high-speed optical interconnect products as customers prepare for the industry transition to 800Gig and beyond. In addition, design win activity and customer success in fiber PON gateways, Ethernet, storage, and Wi-Fi7 position us for renewed growth and earnings improvement in the fourth quarter and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Outlook

The company expects net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 to be approximately $80 million to $100 million. The Company also estimates the following:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 54.0% to 57.0%;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 57.5% to 60.5%;

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $88 million to $94 million;

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $58 million to $64 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $1.0 million to $2.5 million each; and

GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count of approximately 84.5 million each.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net revenue $ 81,102 $ 91,990 $ 135,530 Cost of net revenue 37,022 41,804 61,586 Gross profit 44,080 50,186 73,944 Operating expenses: Research and development 52,604 56,541 66,306 Selling, general and administrative 30,154 33,600 25,402 Impairment losses 1,237 — — Restructuring charges 26,828 865 54 Total operating expenses 110,823 91,006 91,762 Loss from operations (66,743 ) (40,820 ) (17,818 ) Interest income 1,653 1,871 1,736 Interest expense (2,655 ) (2,706 ) (2,715 ) Other income (expense), net (14,753 ) 329 (22,721 ) Total other income (expense), net (15,755 ) (506 ) (23,700 ) Loss before income taxes (82,498 ) (41,326 ) (41,518 ) Income tax benefit (6,713 ) (2,060 ) (1,689 ) Net loss $ (75,785 ) $ (39,266 ) $ (39,829 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.90 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.49 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 84,074 83,477 81,249 Diluted 84,074 83,477 81,249

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net revenue $ 268,361 $ 567,910 Cost of net revenue 124,827 250,786 Gross profit 143,534 317,124 Operating expenses: Research and development 173,911 204,254 Selling, general and administrative 100,242 97,772 Impairment losses 1,237 2,438 Restructuring charges 50,323 9,138 Total operating expenses 325,713 313,602 Income (loss) from operations (182,179 ) 3,522 Interest income 5,346 4,272 Interest expense (8,072 ) (7,793 ) Other income (expense), net (12,990 ) (21,180 ) Total other income (expense), net (15,716 ) (24,701 ) Loss before income taxes (197,895 ) (21,179 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (10,535 ) 13,468 Net loss $ (187,360 ) $ (34,647 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (2.25 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ (2.25 ) $ (0.43 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 83,303 80,395 Diluted 83,303 80,395

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating Activities Net loss $ (75,785 ) $ (39,266 ) $ (39,829 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 12,142 13,600 17,014 Impairment of intangible assets 1,237 — — Impairment of investments and other assets 14,000 — — Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 637 665 685 Stock-based compensation 12,788 17,359 5,118 Deferred income taxes (8,320 ) (2,053 ) (2,384 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 623 55 16 Unrealized holding loss on investments — — 5,876 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 677 700 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of lease liabilities (1 ) 16 — Gain on settlement of pension — — (1,008 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency and other 2,339 (398 ) (13 ) Excess tax (benefits) deficiencies on stock based awards (1,469 ) (152 ) 769 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 37,010 41,290 (2,398 ) Inventory (1,325 ) 1,387 11,210 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,852 ) 1,281 (4,563 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,770 ) (24,280 ) 9,347 Accrued compensation 159 (5,855 ) 4,914 Accrued price protection liability (17,158 ) (3,603 ) (11,995 ) Lease liabilities (2,761 ) (2,540 ) (2,882 ) Other long-term liabilities 6,098 (902 ) (2,669 ) Net cash used in operating activities (30,731 ) (2,696 ) (12,792 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,132 ) (3,013 ) (1,927 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,818 ) (2,775 ) (674 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,950 ) (5,788 ) (2,601 ) Financing Activities Payment of debt commitment fees — — (18,325 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock — 1,579 92 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (58 ) 447 (3,232 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (58 ) 2,026 (21,465 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 94 (335 ) (633 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,645 ) (6,793 ) (37,491 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 186,137 192,930 225,643 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,492 $ 186,137 $ 188,152

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating Activities Net loss $ (187,360 ) $ (34,647 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 42,426 54,923 Impairment of intangible assets 1,237 2,438 Impairment of investments and other assets 14,000 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 1,990 1,858 Stock-based compensation 47,208 38,763 Deferred income taxes (13,058 ) 6,502 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,068 2,057 Unrealized holding loss on investments — 3,917 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 3,415 — Gain on settlement of pension — (1,008 ) Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities (554 ) — Loss on foreign currency 973 140 Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (2,988 ) (529 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 122,689 13,769 Inventory 3,845 45,602 Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,615 ) (10,215 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (16,041 ) (17,917 ) Accrued compensation 3,011 8,776 Accrued price protection liability (27,212 ) (45,036 ) Lease liabilities (7,806 ) (8,891 ) Other long-term liabilities 4,315 (557 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (17,457 ) 59,945 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (15,487 ) (12,180 ) Purchases of intangible assets (4,961 ) (6,198 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (12,384 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,448 ) (30,762 ) Financing Activities Payment of debt commitment fees — (18,325 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,579 3,168 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (1,714 ) (12,370 ) Net cash used in financing activities (135 ) (27,527 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (824 ) (1,861 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,864 ) (205 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 188,356 188,357 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,492 $ 188,152

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,476 $ 185,108 $ 187,028 Short-term restricted cash 993 1,006 1,105 Short-term investments — — 14,612 Accounts receivable, net 47,930 84,940 158,232 Inventory 96,063 94,738 114,942 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,798 31,789 32,688 Total current assets 328,260 397,581 508,607 Long-term restricted cash 23 23 19 Property and equipment, net 63,493 65,422 69,484 Leased right-of-use assets 22,549 24,883 32,647 Intangible assets, net 58,031 61,786 82,643 Goodwill 318,588 318,588 318,456 Deferred tax assets 82,552 74,228 59,121 Other long-term assets 21,807 30,686 32,810 Total assets $ 895,303 $ 973,197 $ 1,103,787 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities $ 168,597 $ 190,277 $ 232,910 Long-term lease liabilities 19,433 21,522 28,017 Long-term debt 122,840 122,684 122,219 Other long-term liabilities 27,561 21,459 17,964 Stockholders’ equity 556,872 617,255 702,677 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 895,303 $ 973,197 $ 1,103,787

