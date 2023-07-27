MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue of $183.9 million in Q2, GAAP gross margin of 55.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 61.0%

Infrastructure revenue was $49.3 million in Q2, up 6% sequentially and up 37% YoY

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

Net revenue was $183.9 million, down 26% sequentially and down 34% year-over-year.

down 34% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 55.9%, compared to 56.5% in the prior quarter, and 58.7% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $108.8 million in the second quarter 2023, or 59% of net revenue, compared to $113.0 million in the prior quarter, or 45% of net revenue, and $125.3 million in the year-ago quarter, or 45% of net revenue.

GAAP loss from operations was 3% of net revenue, compared to income from operations of 11% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and income from operations of 14% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $30.6 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $42.2 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $123.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.05, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.0%. This compares to 60.3% in the prior quarter, and 62.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $82.5 million, or 45% of net revenue, compared to $80.8 million or 33% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and $84.3 million or 30% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was 16% of net revenue, compared to 28% in the prior quarter, and 32% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.34, compared to $0.74 in the prior quarter, and $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter, we delivered $183.9 million in revenues and generated cash flow from operations of approximately $31 million. Our infrastructure category was up 6% sequentially and 37% year over year, primarily driven by the expanding roll-out of multi-band millimeter wave and microwave 5G wireless backhaul platform solutions.

“Even as we navigate a challenging demand environment with fiscal discipline and operational efficiency, our solid execution and innovative product offerings are enabling us to maximize strategic business opportunities across all our end markets. In 2023, we continue to lay important groundwork in Wi-Fi, fiber broadband access gateways, and wireless and optical datacenter network infrastructure, which will be the foundation for our growth throughout 2024,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Outlook

The company expects net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to be approximately $125 million to $155 million. The Company also estimates the following:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 53.0% to 56.0%;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 59.5% to 62.5%;

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $104 million to $110 million;

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $75 million to $81 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expenses each approximately $5 million; and

GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count of 82 million to 83 million each.

Webcast and Conference Call

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for third quarter 2023 revenue, and GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for each of the following: gross margins, operating expenses, interest and other expenses, and diluted share counts; and statements regarding the Company’s potential growth, including potential growth opportunities of our product portfolio and target markets including Wi-Fi, fiber access, wireless and optical infrastructure; and statements regarding our ability to maximize strategic business opportunities. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation; the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of a global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products; the political and economic conditions of the countries in which we conduct business and other factors related to our international operations; increased tariffs or imposition of other trade barriers; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; risks related to international geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and a failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 1, 2023, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in MaxLinear’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of July 26, 2023, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue, non-GAAP income from operations as percentage of revenue, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP diluted share count. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance-based bonus plan for 2023, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance-based bonus plan for 2022, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2023; (iv) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (v) research and development funded by others; (vi) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (vii) impairment of intangible assets; (viii) severance and other restructuring charges; (ix) other non-recurring interest and other income (expenses), net attributable to acquisitions and (x) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Performance-based equity consists of accruals related to our executive and non-executive bonus programs, and have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2022 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in February 2023. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2023 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions include amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees, and accretion of discount on contingent consideration to interest expense.

Research and development funded by others represents proceeds received under contracts for jointly funded R&D projects to develop technology that may be commercialized into a product in the future. Initially such proceeds may not yet be recognized in GAAP results if, pursuant to contract terms, the Company may be required to repay all or a portion of the funds provided by the other party under certain conditions. Management believes it is not probable that it will trigger such conditions. Once such conditions have been resolved, the proceeds are recognized in GAAP results, and accordingly, reversed from non-GAAP results.

Impairment losses are related to abandonment of acquired or purchased intangible assets.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, we are also unable to predict their probable significance, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and accordingly, in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the third quarter 2023.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC.



UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net revenue $ 183,938 $ 248,442 $ 280,009 Cost of net revenue 81,065 108,135 115,658 Gross profit 102,873 140,307 164,351 Operating expenses: Research and development 70,657 67,291 80,395 Selling, general and administrative 33,717 38,653 44,487 Impairment losses — 2,438 — Restructuring charges 4,436 4,648 462 Total operating expenses 108,810 113,030 125,344 Income (loss) from operations (5,937 ) 27,277 39,007 Interest income 1,903 633 82 Interest expense (2,591 ) (2,487 ) (2,416 ) Other income (expense), net 1,865 (324 ) 7,179 Total other income (expense), net 1,177 (2,178 ) 4,845 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,760 ) 25,099 43,852 Income tax provision (benefit) (409 ) 15,566 11,886 Net income (loss) $ (4,351 ) $ 9,533 $ 31,966 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.41 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.40 Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 80,446 79,471 77,858 Diluted 80,446 81,338 80,279

MAXLINEAR, INC.



UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net revenue $ 432,380 $ 543,936 Cost of net revenue 189,200 224,995 Gross profit 243,180 318,941 Operating expenses: Research and development 137,948 146,281 Selling, general and administrative 72,370 85,064 Impairment losses 2,438 — Restructuring charges 9,084 462 Total operating expenses 221,840 231,807 Income from operations 21,340 87,134 Interest income 2,536 113 Interest expense (5,078 ) (4,765 ) Other income (expense), net 1,541 6,409 Total other income (expense), net (1,001 ) 1,757 Income before income taxes 20,339 88,891 Income tax provision 15,157 23,339 Net income $ 5,182 $ 65,552 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.81 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 79,961 77,527 Diluted 81,520 80,462

MAXLINEAR, INC.



UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (4,351 ) $ 9,533 $ 31,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 18,707 19,202 19,569 Impairment losses — 2,438 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 625 548 471 Stock-based compensation 17,197 16,448 19,469 Deferred income taxes 758 8,128 517 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,001 40 5 Gain on sale of investments — (152 ) — Unrealized holding (gain) loss on investments (1,807 ) 362 (4,813 ) Impairment of leased right-of-use assets — — 462 Gain on foreign currency and other (209 ) — (2,359 ) Excess tax benefits on stock based awards (791 ) (507 ) (2,309 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 33,098 (16,931 ) (11,000 ) Inventory 23,433 10,959 (7,390 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,314 ) (4,338 ) (1,675 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (26,378 ) (886 ) 29,669 Accrued compensation (3,348 ) 7,210 9,118 Accrued price protection liability (23,164 ) (9,877 ) 42,822 Lease liabilities (2,914 ) (3,095 ) (2,210 ) Other long-term liabilities (965 ) 3,077 1,125 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,578 42,159 123,437 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,037 ) (5,216 ) (10,706 ) Purchases of intangible assets (4,894 ) (630 ) (567 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,719 ) (9,665 ) — Purchases of investments — — (5,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,650 ) (15,511 ) (16,273 ) Financing Activities Repayment of debt — — (40,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,073 3 3,046 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (2,965 ) (6,173 ) (3,698 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (5,214 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 108 (6,170 ) (45,866 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,229 ) 1 (1,132 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,807 20,479 60,166 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 208,836 188,357 152,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 225,643 $ 208,836 $ 212,419

MAXLINEAR, INC.



UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 5,182 $ 65,552 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 37,909 43,449 Impairment losses 2,438 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 1,173 957 Stock-based compensation 33,645 38,023 Deferred income taxes 8,886 7,359 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,041 164 Unrealized holding gain on investments (1,959 ) (3,859 ) Impairment of leased right-of-use assets — 462 (Gain) loss on foreign currency 153 (2,675 ) Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (1,298 ) (9,429 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,167 (16,969 ) Inventory 34,392 (14,728 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,652 ) 1,828 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (27,264 ) 62,621 Accrued compensation 3,862 21,355 Accrued price protection liability (33,041 ) 70,797 Lease liabilities (6,009 ) (5,511 ) Other long-term liabilities 2,112 (1,793 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,737 257,603 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,253 ) (15,506 ) Purchases of intangible assets (5,524 ) (5,204 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,384 ) — Proceeds loaned under notes receivable — (10,000 ) Purchases of investments — (28,325 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,161 ) (59,035 ) Financing Activities Repayment of debt — (60,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,076 3,133 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (9,138 ) (28,147 ) Repurchase of common stock — (31,511 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,062 ) (116,525 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,228 ) (1,362 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,286 80,681 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 188,357 131,738 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 225,643 $ 212,419

MAXLINEAR, INC.



UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,579 $ 207,850 $ 211,363 Short-term restricted cash 1,042 964 162 Short-term investments 20,488 18,681 23,864 Accounts receivable, net 155,834 188,733 137,065 Inventory 126,152 149,585 146,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,396 27,773 19,739 Total current assets 554,491 593,586 538,624 Long-term restricted cash 22 22 894 Property and equipment, net 73,845 77,691 64,136 Leased right-of-use assets 35,112 26,357 33,154 Intangible assets, net 91,203 96,352 127,928 Goodwill 318,456 318,910 306,739 Deferred tax assets 56,757 57,515 81,762 Other long-term assets 31,594 28,045 27,456 Total assets $ 1,161,480 $ 1,198,478 $ 1,180,693 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities $ 241,729 $ 300,162 $ 316,081 Long-term lease liabilities 30,712 21,239 27,838 Long-term debt 122,064 121,910 246,450 Other long-term liabilities 20,928 21,055 20,727 Stockholders’ equity 746,047 734,112 569,597 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,161,480 $ 1,198,478 $ 1,180,693

MAXLINEAR, INC.



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS



(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 102,873 $ 140,307 $ 164,351 Stock-based compensation 246 210 162 Performance based equity (16 ) 91 146 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 9,117 9,321 9,820 Non-GAAP gross profit 112,220 149,929 174,479 GAAP R&D expenses 70,657 67,291 80,395 Stock-based compensation (12,237 ) (11,455 ) (9,983 ) Performance based equity 273 (3,635 ) (7,231 ) Research and development funded by others (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) Non-GAAP R&D expenses 57,693 51,201 61,181 GAAP SG&A expenses 33,717 38,653 44,487 Stock-based compensation (4,713 ) (4,784 ) (9,324 ) Performance based equity 193 (1,744 ) (2,708 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (709 ) (928 ) (2,926 ) Acquisition and integration costs (3,714 ) (1,601 ) (6,369 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 24,774 29,596 23,160 GAAP impairment losses — 2,438 — Impairment losses — (2,438 ) — Non-GAAP impairment losses — — — GAAP restructuring expenses 4,436 4,648 462 Restructuring charges (4,436 ) (4,648 ) (462 ) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — — — GAAP income (loss) from operations (5,937 ) 27,277 39,007 Total non-GAAP adjustments 35,690 41,855 51,131 Non-GAAP income from operations 29,753 69,132 90,138 GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 1,177 (2,178 ) 4,845 Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 68 111 56 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 1,245 (2,067 ) 4,901 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes (4,760 ) 25,099 43,852 Total non-GAAP adjustments 35,758 41,966 51,187 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 30,998 67,065 95,039 GAAP income tax provision (benefit) (409 ) 15,566 11,886 Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 3,508 (8,859 ) (6,184 ) Non-GAAP income tax provision 3,099 6,707 5,702 GAAP net income (loss) (4,351 ) 9,533 31,966 Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 35,758 41,966 51,187 Less: total tax adjustments 3,508 (8,859 ) (6,184 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 27,899 $ 60,358 $ 89,337 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 80,446 79,471 77,858 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 81,698 81,338 80,279 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.76 $ 1.15 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.74 $ 1.11

