MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Third Quarter 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the third quarter of 2024:





Oppenheimer 27 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on Aug. 12 th . MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on Aug. 12 . MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com. Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference on Aug. 22 nd

2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference in Chicago on Aug. 27 th

Jefferies Semiconductor IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference in Chicago on Aug. 28 th

Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference in Dana Point on Aug. 29 th

Benchmark 2024 TMT Conference in New York on Sept. 4th

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Leslie Green



lgreen@maxlinear.com