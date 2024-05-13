Home Business Wire MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Second Quarter 2024
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Second Quarter 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the second quarter of 2024:


  • Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 5th. MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.
  • Northland Securities Growth Conference 2024 on June 25th

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:
Leslie Green

lgreen@maxlinear.com

