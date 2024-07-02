MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 after the close of market on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Conference Call Details

Date: July 24, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Hosts: Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer Dial-in: US toll free: 1-877-407-3109 International: 1-201-493-6798

Webcast: https://investors.maxlinear.com

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Leslie Green



lgreen@maxlinear.com