MaxLinear Brings Fully Converged Access Platform and Unprecedented Scalability to Home Gateway Design

First Single-chip SoCs Deliver Unparalleled Performance and Power while Reducing Total Cost of Ownership.

Targets Fiber-to-the-Home, Fixed Wireless Access, DOCSIS and Ethernet Gateways and Modems with Single Solution.

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the immediate availability of the first three products in its newest generation of AnyWAN™ broadband SoCs. The company will showcase these products at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, September 9 – 12. Hall 8 – Stand 8.A53.





The MaxLinear AnyWAN™ MxL25641, URX850, and URX851 deliver the highest level of silicon integration to enable power- and cost-efficient high-performance home gateways and routers and bring the scalability that supports all high-speed data access and in-home connectivity technologies and software platforms:

Any WAN Any LAN Any Software Fiber: GPON, XGS-PON, 10G EPON, Active Ethernet

Copper: xDSL, G. Fast

Cable: DOCSIS

Wireless: 5G FWA

FWA Ethernet 2.5G and 10G Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7

Ethernet 2.5G and 10G

G.hn

MoCA

Voice FXS prplOS (formerly prplWRT)

RDK-B

MaxLinear UGW

“To be successful in increasingly competitive broadband markets, service providers will need to streamline their home routers and gateways to ensure quick subscriber-turn-up and minimize supply chain impacts,” said Jeff Heynen, VP, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell ‘Oro. “Relying on a platform that supports multiple access technologies and in-home software frameworks will be critical to growing broadband subscribers and ensuring high quality of experience.”

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) now have an ultra-scalable architecture to quickly provide cable, telco and fixed wireless service providers with a versatile solution for home routers and gateways. AnyWAN shortens product development time, lowers the cost of ownership, and allows the design of multiple high-speed data access gateway products around a common software framework, facilitating easier management of supply chain challenges.

“With over 20 years of experience delivering Access products at scale, MaxLinear understands our customers’ demands for raw throughput, power, and value,” said Will Torgerson, vice president and general manager, Broadband group for MaxLinear. “The challenge for most operators is CAPEX cost. AnyWAN is the solution. When upgrading networks to bring multi-gig solutions to consumers, our products provide the best throughput supporting RDK or PRPL middleware standards, the latest Wi-Fi CERTIFIED and Ethernet connections, and interfaces to any WAN.”

The MaxLinear AnyWAN products offer additional benefits to bring a better ROI and quicker deployment of home broadband products:

Delivers best-in-class performance



The embedded packet processor enables packet routing to be fully CPU -offloaded for common networking and tunneling protocols, including quality of service (QoS) handling and tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and in the future for Wi-Fi 7.

Ensures faster time to market, supply chain flexibility, and reduced R&D costs.



OEM/ODM customers no longer need to design and test multiple products to serve different markets. Reduces R&D costs and the uncertainty of which product to develop. No longer will inventory demands cause challenges. One product design. One software platform.

Provides unprecedented power management

The AnyWAN series features the most advanced adaptive power management capabilities built into the silicon hardware. The onboard solution is designed to conserve energy by dynamically adapting power consumption to constantly changing performance requirements, ensuring rapid mode transition.

Offers hardware virtualization just like on a server



These innovative AnyWAN broadband SoCs offload all routine networking traffic which frees up the CPU to perform software-centric and virtualized services—enabling, for the first time, edge computing capabilities on home gateways.

Reference systems, samples, and software (RDK and Open WRT-based SDK) are available now. For more information and technical specifications, visit www.maxlinear.com/AnyWAN.

