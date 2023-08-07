MaxLinear announces production availability of Panther III storage accelerator OCP adapter card

High-performance storage accelerator provides 200Gbps throughput and is scalable to 3.2Tbps

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectivity–MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leader in data storage accelerator solutions, today announced the production-release of the OCP 3.0 storage accelerator adapter card for Panther III. The ultra-low latency accelerator is designed to quicken key storage workloads, including database acceleration, storage offload, encryption, compression, and deduplication enablement for maximum data reduction. The Panther III OCP card is ideal for use in modern data centers, including public to edge clouds, enterprise data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure, allowing users to access, process, and transfer data up to 12 times faster than without a storage accelerator. The OCP version of the card is available immediately with a PCIe version available in Q3 2023.









“In an era where the amount of data generated exceeds new storage installations by multiple fold, Panther III helps reduce the massive storage gap while improving TCO per bit stored,” said Dylan Patel, Chief Analyst at SemiAnalysis.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services and construction of new hyperscale facilities are leading to strong growth in the market. IDC estimates that the worldwide installed base of data storage capacity will grow nearly 17% this year to 6.8 zettabytes (ZB), and grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 18% through 2024. Related forecasts from IDC show that the amount of data being stored – also called “utilized storage” – is expected to grow at a 20.4% CAGR through 2024, topping out at 8.9 ZB that year.

At the heart of this growth is a significant rise in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI) applications in high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, an increase in the number of companies offering machine learning (ML), increased demand for consumer-driven data, and increased demand for application performance.

“Data storage capacity continues to double every three years and with the deployment of higher throughput NVMe drives and optical cabling, the need for hardware offload accelerators for data reduction continues to rise.” said James Lougheed, VP & GM of High Performance Analog & Accelerators at MaxLinear. “We’re seeing high traction of Panther III within our customer base due to its performance improvement versus existing solutions in the market. We’re excited to see this investment move into mass production and be able to add to our infrastructure revenue immediately.”

Panther III is a highly scalable and flexible solution ideal for unlocking data capital in larger and fast dataset applications like data warehouse and big table. It is designed to ensure data integrity and make data continuously available. Its single pass execution provides faster dataset delivery, enabling high performance analytics with improved workload results. Panther III’s advanced compression algorithms enable simple data temperature transition, optimizing access latency for hot, warm, and cold data, and traffic handling can be prioritized for provisioning, enforcing service agreements or ultrafast access to hot data reads.

“Panther III is unprecedented in its power and scale – offering 3x better performance than its predecessor – and is poised to set a new standard in storage acceleration,” said Mark Moran, Senior Director of Marketing Acceleration Products for MaxLinear. “This OCP release provides a production-ready solution designed for volume applications and allows for fast integration with fully tested and certified boards and a rich software ecosystem package.”

Panther III card opens all tiers of storage media, from NVMe, SSD, HDD and tape, to a groundbreaking bandwidth potential with no CPU or software limitations. Key benefits include:

Maximize data reduction: Panther III enables 12:1 data reduction, allowing storage solutions to not only store 1/12th the data, but also allow users to access, process, and transfer data 12 times faster even in slower HDD system.

Panther III enables 12:1 data reduction, allowing storage solutions to not only store 1/12th the data, but also allow users to access, process, and transfer data 12 times faster even in slower HDD system. Free capital and optimize storage costs: MaxLinear MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates, resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings.

MaxLinear MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates, resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings. Encryption acceleration: Advanced encryption capabilities eliminate the need for Self-Encrypting Drives (SED) and removes the cost of and need for security routers.

Advanced encryption capabilities eliminate the need for Self-Encrypting Drives (SED) and removes the cost of and need for security routers. Scalable performance and throughput: Ultra-low latency enables 200Gbps throughput (scalable to 3.2Tbps cascaded) delivering high performance data analysis and better workload accuracy.

Ultra-low latency enables 200Gbps throughput (scalable to 3.2Tbps cascaded) delivering high performance data analysis and better workload accuracy. Rich software ecosystem: Software development kit ( SDK ) contains API , drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS).

Software development kit ( ) contains , drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS). Six 9’s Reliability: Built-in, end-to-end data protection, Real Time Verification (RTV) of all transforms, NVMe protection, and in-line CRCs/parity assures data integrity and eliminates data loss.

Visit www.maxlinear.com/panther for more information.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s storage accelerator products, including but not limited to, with respect to anticipated growth in the potential revenue potential, timing of the availability of introduction of such products, market opportunities, functionality, performance and the benefits of use of such products and statements by MaxLinear’s VP & GM of High Performance Analog & Accelerators. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of a global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products; the political and economic conditions of the countries in which we conduct business and other factors related to our international operations; increased tariffs or imposition of other trade barriers; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; risks related to international geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and a failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Market Information

This press release contains statistical data, estimates, and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor do we undertake to update such information after the date of this press release.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Press Contact:

Matthew Lea



Public Relations



Tel: +1 760.415.2529



mlea@maxlinear.com