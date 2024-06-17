Home Business Wire MaxLinear Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
Business Wire

MaxLinear Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

di Business Wire

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) (“MaxLinear”), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it has granted equity awards (“the Inducement Grants”) under its 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to newly hired employees. The Inducement Grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of MaxLinear.


Information regarding the equity awards can be found on MaxLinear’s investor relations website at: https://investors.maxlinear.com/

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:
Leslie Green

Tel: +1 650-312-9060

lgreen@maxlinear.com

Articoli correlati

Corpay Cross-Border Continues Global Expansion with Launch of New Office in New Zealand

Business Wire Business Wire -
The expansion aims to offer more localized support to clients in the region and provide innovative solutions tailored to...
Continua a leggere

Quantum Reports Fiscal Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), a leader in solutions for AI and unstructured...
Continua a leggere

Chegg Announces Restructuring Plan and New Vision for Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chegg is now leaner and more focused, allowing teams to innovate faster and deliver on the Student First missionSANTA...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php