MaxIQ Secures $7.8M in Seed Funding to Reimagine the Customer Journey for B2B SaaS Platforms

Enterprises select MaxIQ to increase Customer Lifetime Value while enhancing revenue predictability

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxIQ, the first AI-powered Customer Journey Management platform designed to maximize customer lifetime value, today announced it has raised $7.8 million in funding. The company’s Seed round was led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Intel Capital. This investment will enable MaxIQ to scale operations, accelerate product innovation, and expand its leadership team as it redefines the future of customer journey management for B2B SaaS enterprises.

B2B SaaS companies struggle with fragmentation across disparate tooling and management points throughout the customer journey with sales and customer success teams using an average of 14 tools in their tech stack. These disconnected systems create inefficiencies that lead to inaccurate forecasting, delayed time to value, and lost revenue. As the industry shifts toward consumption-based models, businesses need a unified, AI-driven approach with real-time intelligence to accelerate adoption and maximize customer lifetime value.

Founded by Sonny Aulakh in 2022, MaxIQ is pioneering the Customer Journey Management category to help B2B SaaS companies unlock sustainable growth by bridging the gap between customer acquisition (deal qualification, inspection, and forecasting) and customer success (onboarding, adoption, and time-to-value delivery). Unlike traditional revenue intelligence tools that are rigid and lack actionable context, MaxIQ integrates predictive analytics and agentic-driven workflow automation to increase Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) and significantly enhance revenue forecasting accuracy.

Also announced today, MaxIQ has appointed Matt Hickey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rob Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both bring extensive leadership experience from Palo Alto Networks, EMC, and most recently Securiti.ai. Rob and Matt’s experience include senior leadership roles in scaling multiple category-disrupting technologies including Data Domain, XtremIO, and CloudGenix. Founder Sonny Aulakh will continue to drive product innovation and expand MaxIQ’s market presence through strategic marketing initiatives, ensuring the platform remains at the forefront of customer journey management.

“Today’s tools leave a critical gap between sales and customer success, resulting in misalignment, delays, and missed revenue opportunities,” said Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ. “MaxIQ solves this by unifying workflows and delivering AI-powered insights that enable revenue teams to operate in sync and drive faster value to customers. This funding marks a pivotal moment for MaxIQ as we accelerate from category pioneer to category leader.”

“Complexities of managing modern B2B SaaS sales from Product Led Growth to complicated enterprise campaigns across each stage of the customer lifecycle has organizations drowning in a sea of fragmented data,” said Chris Hillock, Investor, Dell Technologies Capital. “MaxIQ's vision for unifying the entire customer journey is bold and creates an opportunity for companies to harness information intelligently to streamline organizational productivity and maximize value capture. We are thrilled to support the team as they drive this much needed transformation.”

For more information on how MaxIQ is helping both large, publicly traded enterprises and emerging B2B SaaS companies optimize customer journeys and drive growth, please visit https://www.getmaxiq.com.

About MaxIQ

MaxIQ, is the first AI-powered Customer Journey Management platform, designed to unify sales, customer success, and revenue operations to maximize customer lifetime value. By bridging customer acquisition and success with actionable insights and seamless collaboration, MaxIQ enables B2B SaaS enterprises to manage revenue across their entire customer lifecycle.

Media

media@getmaxiq.com