Maximus Selected to Perform Assessments for Iowa Department of Health and Human Services

Maximus to Continue Conducting Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) Assessments for Individuals Who May Enter Nursing Facilities

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded a contract from the state of Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to continue conducting assessments for individuals with disabilities ahead of nursing facility placement. The assessments ensure that individuals receive the essential services they need in order to recover and have the best possible outcomes, as part of the federally mandated process known as Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR).





Maximus has supported the Iowa DHHS with PASRR reviews since 2011 and worked in partnership with the agency to evolve the program into one of the most comprehensive and effective PASRR programs in the nation. The assessments take place in hospital settings, nursing facilities, or homes. Maximus contracts with Iowa-based clinicians, such as therapists and psychologists, to complete the assessments.

“For over a decade, we have been committed to helping Iowa improve and advance their PASRR program,” said Christa Ballew, Senior Managing Director for Clinical Services, Maximus. “Our partnership has helped Iowa leverage best-in-class PASRR practices to reduce over-reliance on institutionalization and improve transitions to community settings for people in need of mental health and disability-related services. We understand the specific needs and challenges of these individuals with these reviews and deliver outcomes that make a difference in the lives of each Iowa resident we serve.”

Maximus has outlined three priorities for continued success under this program, beginning with delivering seamless operational excellence that leads to appropriate placement and services for individuals. The second priority is supporting provider success, which Maximus achieves through in-person and online training sessions to providers across the state as well as one-on-one technical assistance as needed. The final priority, innovating for the state, is evident with ServiceMatters+, a monitoring process used by Maximus to support federal compliance and assure delivery of identified services.

“Iowa has become a national leader in implementing PASRR for older Iowans and Iowans with disabilities, and that is a result of the beneficial partnership we’ve enjoyed with Maximus for the past 12 years and counting,” said Lila Starr, PASRR Program Manager, Iowa DHHS. “Our goal through everything we do is to make the lives of Iowa residents easier and allow them to access critical services when they’re needed. The mental health of every Iowa resident is vitally important to us, and we’re grateful to have a partner like Maximus who can deliver these assessments with the care and skill needed.”

To learn more about the Maximus work in Iowa, visit maximusclinicalservices.com/svcs/iowa.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Media & Public Relations



Eileen Cassidy Rivera, media@maximus.com