Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results

Favorable tailwinds persist and drive third consecutive raise to FY24 guidance

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, reported financial results for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2024.





Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 include:

Revenue increased 10.6% to $1.31 billion, compared to $1.19 billion for the prior year period. All three segments contributed to organic growth of 11.2%, with the U.S. Federal Services Segment being the primary driver.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.46 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.74, compared to $0.50 and $0.78, respectively, for the prior year period.

Guidance is increasing again for fiscal year 2024. At the midpoints, revenue is increasing by $100 million, adjusted operating income guidance is increasing by $30 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.35, and free cash flow by $15 million.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.5 times at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.7 times in the prior quarter.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on August 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

“ Our third quarter demonstrates our ability to capitalize on favorable tailwinds that have persisted across this year, where we accomplished high quality and efficient delivery, at scale,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ I want to acknowledge and thank all our teams for their respective roles in delivering exceptional performance this quarter, enabling us to solidly beat expectations and continue the momentum of the business this year.”

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 10.6% to $1.31 billion, compared to $1.19 billion for the prior year period. All three segments contributed to consolidated organic growth of 11.2%, with the primary driver being volume growth on clinical programs in the U.S. Federal Services Segment.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, operating margin was 10.8% and the adjusted operating margin was 12.6%. This compares to margins of 4.9% and 6.9%, respectively, for the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.46 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.74. This compares to $0.50 and $0.78, respectively, for the prior year period which included a $0.26 impact from the previously disclosed cybersecurity incident. Exceptional performance within environments of strong demand across both domestic segments led to higher-than-anticipated earnings this quarter.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 17.0% to $683.3 million, compared to $584.0 million reported for the prior year period. All growth was organic and driven primarily by volume growth on clinical programs.

The segment operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 15.5%, compared to 12.7% reported for the prior year period. This quarter’s margin reflects excellent operational execution combined with high demand for services, particularly in clinical services, and a temporarily favorable mix of lower cost-plus revenue and higher performance-based revenue. The full-year fiscal 2024 margin for the U.S. Federal Services Segment is now expected to be approximately 12.5%.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 5.2% to $472.3 million, compared to $449.1 million reported in the prior year period. All growth was organic and enabled by strong performance across the Medicaid-related portfolio, a portion of which were excess volumes from the unwinding exercise which is now completed.

The segment operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 13.0%, compared to 10.5% reported for the prior year. This quarter’s margin benefited from the strong Medicaid-related performance and the aforementioned excess volumes. The full-year fiscal 2024 margin for the U.S. Services Segment is anticipated to be approximately 13%.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 2.3% to $159.3 million, compared to $155.7 million reported in the prior year period. Organic growth was 6.8% and driven primarily by strong operations in the United Kingdom, with the effect of divested businesses partially offsetting the growth.

The segment realized an operating loss of $1.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to a loss of $15.2 million in the prior year period. This quarter’s loss was contemplated in the full-year outlook for the segment, which remains slightly above breakeven. A smaller footprint and improved profitability are expected once segment-shaping efforts are complete, which remain a priority for this fiscal year.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at June 30, 2024, totaled $1.25 billion, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $398 million. The book-to-bill ratio at June 30, 2024, was 0.6x calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The sales pipeline at June 30, 2024, totaled $44.1 billion, comprised of approximately $2.93 billion in proposals pending, $7.33 billion in proposals in preparation, and $33.8 billion in opportunities tracking. This quarter’s large increase to the pipeline is attributable to capturing the Contact Center Operations (CCO) early recompete and the Veterans Affairs Medical Disability Examination contracts recompete stemming from higher volumes on the program. New work opportunities represent approximately 55% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $103 million, and gross debt was $1.16 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 1.5x. This compares to 1.7x at March 31, 2024.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $199 million, and free cash flow was $165 million. DSO at June 30, 2024, were 59 days, compared with 62 days at March 31, 2024.

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we purchased approximately 611,000 shares, totaling $50.6 million, which is an average price of $82.79 per share. Subsequent to June 30, 2024, we purchased an additional 250,000 shares, totaling $21.2 million, at an average price of $84.78 per share. In June 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an expansion to the purchase program for Maximus common stock of up to an aggregate of $200 million.

On July 5, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Further Raise to FY24 Guidance

Maximus is further raising fiscal year 2024 guidance following its third quarter results. Revenue is now expected to range between $5.25 billion and $5.35 billion, representing an increase of $100 million from the midpoint of prior guidance.

Adjusted operating income is now expected to range between $570 million and $590 million, representing an increase of $30 million from the midpoint of prior guidance. Adjusted operating income excludes an estimated $90 million of expense for amortization of intangible assets and $1 million of divestiture-related charges.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is now expected to range between $6.00 and $6.20 per share, representing an increase of $0.35 per share from the midpoint of prior guidance.

Free cash flow is now expected to range between $350 million and $380 million as a result of the increased earnings guidance and partially offset by higher capital expenditures for the remainder of the year. Interest expense is estimated to be $80 million for fiscal year 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Maximus will host a conference call tomorrow, August 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders are invited to submit questions for management’s consideration by emailing IR@maximus.com up to one hour prior to the call.

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:

877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including organic growth, free cash flow, operating income and EPS adjusted for amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP measures. A description of these non-GAAP measures and details as to how they are calculated are included with our earnings presentation and forthcoming Form 10-Q.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, operating income, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our confidence and strategies, and our expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of our products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements is included within our forthcoming Form 10-Q and a summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 16, 2023. Our SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 1,314,929 $ 1,188,677 $ 3,990,327 $ 3,644,775 Cost of revenue 982,615 924,313 3,040,370 2,907,061 Gross profit 332,314 264,364 949,957 737,714 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 167,033 182,545 504,682 471,445 Amortization of intangible assets 23,542 23,431 68,532 70,599 Operating income 141,739 58,388 376,743 195,670 Interest expense 20,555 21,026 62,428 63,631 Other expense/(income), net 809 1,005 475 (79 ) Income before income taxes 120,375 36,357 313,840 132,118 Provision for income taxes 30,623 5,494 79,430 29,472 Net income $ 89,752 $ 30,863 $ 234,410 $ 102,646 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.47 $ 0.50 $ 3.83 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 1.46 $ 0.50 $ 3.81 $ 1.67 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 61,079 61,141 61,233 61,125 Diluted 61,381 61,544 61,495 61,368 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.84

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,794 $ 65,405 Accounts receivable, net 850,462 826,873 Income taxes receivable 9,464 16,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,571 146,632 Total current assets 1,078,291 1,055,466 Property and equipment, net 35,020 38,831 Capitalized software, net 169,449 107,811 Operating lease right-of-use assets 138,817 163,929 Goodwill 1,780,299 1,779,215 Intangible assets, net 653,386 703,648 Deferred contract costs, net 53,899 45,372 Deferred compensation plan assets 52,895 42,919 Deferred income taxes 5,911 2,459 Other assets 31,823 46,147 Total assets $ 3,999,790 $ 3,985,797 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 280,836 $ 282,081 Accrued compensation and benefits 162,318 194,251 Deferred revenue, current portion 82,065 60,477 Income taxes payable 11,146 451 Long-term debt, current portion 39,952 86,844 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 47,992 49,852 Other current liabilities 55,734 49,058 Total current liabilities 680,043 723,014 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 35,269 38,849 Deferred income taxes 200,814 203,898 Long-term debt, non-current portion 1,100,701 1,163,149 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion 55,870 46,432 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 101,911 129,367 Other liabilities 6,467 13,253 Total liabilities 2,181,075 2,317,962 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 60,427 and 60,998 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively 604,287 577,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,934 ) (27,615 ) Retained earnings 1,245,362 1,117,552 Total shareholders’ equity 1,818,715 1,667,835 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,999,790 $ 3,985,797

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 89,752 $ 30,863 $ 234,410 $ 102,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software 7,530 10,771 24,146 37,092 Amortization of intangible assets 23,542 23,431 68,532 70,599 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,697 601 2,899 2,236 Deferred income taxes 4,545 3,743 (3,770 ) 2,375 Stock compensation expense 9,481 8,296 27,605 22,239 Loss on sale of businesses — — 1,018 883 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable 65,857 (54,854 ) (26,528 ) 7,675 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (616 ) 7,689 19,316 21,101 Deferred contract costs (4,777 ) 1,662 (8,377 ) 2,245 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,642 23,276 (1,659 ) 16,915 Accrued compensation and benefits (10,487 ) (17,390 ) (21,043 ) (31,612 ) Deferred revenue 7,374 (13,400 ) 18,079 (31,747 ) Income taxes (2,734 ) (26,608 ) 10,576 (33,186 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (1,746 ) (1,670 ) (2,131 ) (3,742 ) Other assets and liabilities 5,268 (1,696 ) 8,351 (15,968 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 199,328 (5,286 ) 351,424 169,751 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (34,690 ) (25,112 ) (82,237 ) (58,863 ) Asset acquisition — — (18,006 ) — Proceeds from divestitures — — 3,078 9,124 Net cash used in investing activities (34,690 ) (25,112 ) (97,165 ) (49,739 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders (18,239 ) (17,020 ) (54,847 ) (51,053 ) Purchases of Maximus common stock (47,275 ) — (47,275 ) — Tax withholding related to RSU vesting — — (13,455 ) (8,475 ) Payments for contingent consideration (2,809 ) (2,621 ) (10,977 ) (6,662 ) Payments for debt financing costs (9,724 ) — (9,724 ) — Proceeds from borrowings 426,757 220,000 850,166 682,398 Principal payments for debt (488,038 ) (200,054 ) (952,825 ) (730,514 ) Cash-collateralized escrow liabilities 3,996 2,517 9,118 (54,543 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (135,332 ) 2,822 (229,819 ) (168,849 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 155 549 1,270 3,735 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 29,461 (27,027 ) 25,710 (45,102 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 118,340 118,720 122,091 136,795 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 147,801 $ 91,693 $ 147,801 $ 91,693

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount % (1) Amount % (1) Amount % (1) Amount % (1) (dollars in thousands) Revenue: U.S. Federal Services $ 683,347 $ 583,960 $ 2,062,127 $ 1,786,202 U.S. Services 472,298 449,061 1,448,258 1,338,242 Outside the U.S. 159,284 155,656 479,942 520,331 Revenue $ 1,314,929 $ 1,188,677 $ 3,990,327 $ 3,644,775 Gross profit: U.S. Federal Services $ 186,075 27.2 % $ 156,945 26.9 % $ 506,074 24.5 % $ 402,513 22.5 % U.S. Services 121,012 25.6 % 98,538 21.9 % 369,497 25.5 % 268,152 20.0 % Outside the U.S. 25,227 15.8 % 8,881 5.7 % 74,386 15.5 % 67,049 12.9 % Gross profit $ 332,314 25.3 % $ 264,364 22.2 % $ 949,957 23.8 % $ 737,714 20.2 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses: U.S. Federal Services $ 79,949 11.7 % $ 82,892 14.2 % $ 247,671 12.0 % $ 229,591 12.9 % U.S. Services 59,531 12.6 % 51,536 11.5 % 174,032 12.0 % 140,793 10.5 % Outside the U.S. 26,647 16.7 % 24,122 15.5 % 75,249 15.7 % 75,936 14.6 % Divestiture-related charges (2) — NM — NM 1,018 NM 883 NM Other (3) 906 NM 23,995 NM 6,712 NM 24,242 NM Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 167,033 12.7 % $ 182,545 15.4 % $ 504,682 12.6 % $ 471,445 12.9 % Operating income/(loss): U.S. Federal Services $ 106,126 15.5 % $ 74,053 12.7 % $ 258,403 12.5 % $ 172,922 9.7 % U.S. Services 61,481 13.0 % 47,002 10.5 % 195,465 13.5 % 127,359 9.5 % Outside the U.S. (1,420 ) (0.9 )% (15,241 ) (9.8 )% (863 ) (0.2 )% (8,887 ) (1.7 )% Amortization of intangible assets (23,542 ) NM (23,431 ) NM (68,532 ) NM (70,599 ) NM Divestiture-related charges (2) — NM — NM (1,018 ) NM (883 ) NM Other (3) (906 ) NM (23,995 ) NM (6,712 ) NM (24,242 ) NM Operating income $ 141,739 10.8 % $ 58,388 4.9 % $ 376,743 9.4 % $ 195,670 5.4 %

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked “NM.” (2) We have sold businesses in both fiscal years 2023 and 2024. (3) Other expenses includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. In the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024, these charges include $0.3 million and $3.3 million related to the costs of a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident, respectively, compared to $22.1 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023. Other charges include expenses incurred as part of our acquisitions, as well as potential acquisitions that have not been or may not be completed.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Free Cash Flows – Non-GAAP (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 199,328 $ (5,286 ) $ 351,424 $ 169,751 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (34,690 ) (25,112 ) (82,237 ) (58,863 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 164,638 $ (30,398 ) $ 269,187 $ 110,888

Maximus, Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Excluding Amortization of Intangible Assets and Divestiture-Related Charges (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Operating income $ 141,739 $ 58,388 $ 376,743 $ 195,670 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 23,542 23,431 68,532 70,599 Add back: Divestiture-related charges — — 1,018 883 Adjusted operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 165,281 $ 81,819 $ 446,293 $ 267,152 Adjusted operating income margin excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) 12.6 % 6.9 % 11.2 % 7.3 % Net income $ 89,752 $ 30,863 $ 234,410 $ 102,646 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 17,350 17,276 50,508 52,082 Add back: Divestiture-related charges — — 1,018 883 Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 107,102 $ 48,139 $ 285,936 $ 155,611 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 0.50 $ 3.81 $ 1.67 Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.28 0.82 0.86 Add back: Effect of divestiture-related charges on diluted earnings per share — — 0.02 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 1.74 $ 0.78 $ 4.65 $ 2.54

Contacts

James Francis, VP – IR



Jessica Batt, VP – IR & ESG



IR@maximus.com