Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results

Domestic segments successfully deliver on expectations driving core business

Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

Revenue increased 5.6% to $1.19 billion, compared to $1.13 billion for the prior year period. Organic growth was 6.7% and driven by higher volumes on key programs in the U.S. segments.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.50 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.78, both of which include an approximately $22 million expense, or $0.26 per share impact, related to the previously-disclosed cybersecurity incident.

U.S. Federal Services segment margin was 12.7%, and U.S. Services segment was 10.5%, which demonstrate successful delivery on ramping PACT Act volumes and commencement of Medicaid redeterminations.

The company is tightening revenue guidance and updating earnings guidance to account for the cybersecurity incident in third-quarter results. For fiscal year 2023, revenue is expected to range between $4.875 billion and $4.975 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share between $3.74 and $3.94 per share, which is equivalent to between $4.00 and $4.20 excluding the cybersecurity incident.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share is payable on August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023.

“ Our third quarter results show successful execution on the key drivers to which we previously felt there was excellent visibility, so we feel confident in achieving our full-year financial targets,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Those targets have been updated to reflect the accrual arising from the cybersecurity incident. Nevertheless, the fundamentals of the business remain as strong as ever, both in the near term and well into future periods.”

Caswell continued, “ Medicaid redeterminations are commencing as anticipated, enabling us to regain operating leverage in U.S. Services and overcoming a multi-year headwind. There is meaningful volume growth which we expect to continue in our U.S. Federal clinical services business driven by PACT Act legislation. Finally, we are focused on a broad range of new work opportunities on the horizon aligned with our strategy and underpinned by recent recompete wins that secure the base of the business.”

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 5.6% to $1.19 billion, compared to $1.13 billion for the prior year period. Organic growth was 6.7%, driven by volume growth in key programs in the U.S. segments.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, operating margin was 4.9% and the adjusted operating margin was 6.9%. This compares to margins of 4.8% and 6.9%, respectively, for the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.50 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.78. This compares to $0.51 and $0.78, respectively, for the prior year period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.78 this quarter includes the $0.26 per share detriment related to the cybersecurity incident and would have been $1.04 excluding these costs. On July 26, 2023, the company announced a cybersecurity incident related to a third-party file-sharing application. Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 contained in this release include an approximately $22 million expense for total investigation and remediation costs related to the incident, reflecting the best estimate based on the currently available information.

In addition, the Outside the U.S. segment realized an operating loss totaling $15.2 million driven by macroeconomic factors that have caused expectations to deteriorate on the segment’s employment services contracts.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 11.1% to $584.0 million, compared to $525.5 million reported for the prior year period. All growth was organic and driven by volume growth on both the Veterans Affairs Medical Disability Exams (MDE) contracts, which comprise the Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) business, and the student loan servicing contract.

The segment operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 12.7%, compared to 10.4% reported for the prior year, and results this quarter slightly beat expectations. The MDE contracts had strong delivery on a higher level of volumes driven by the PACT Act. The full-year fiscal 2023 margin for the U.S. Federal Services Segment is still expected to range between 10% and 11%.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 12.5% to $449.1 million, compared to $399.3 million reported in the prior year period. All growth was organic and driven by contributions from last year’s new work wins as well as revenue from the commencement of Medicaid redeterminations.

The segment operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 10.5%, compared to 8.0% reported for the prior year, which was impacted by the ongoing pause to Medicaid redeterminations. Results this quarter were aligned with expectations for an improving segment margin over the remaining fiscal year as redeterminations resume. The full-year fiscal 2023 margin for the U.S. Services Segment is still expected to range between 9% and 11%.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 22.5% to $155.7 million, compared to $200.9 million reported in the prior year period. Organic revenue contracted 16.6% due primarily to lower revenue in Australia following last year’s rebid outcome and a $14.4 million reduction to estimates for future period outcomes-based payments on employment services programs. The divestiture of two small businesses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 reduced revenue by 4.5%, and currency was a 1.8% headwind.

The segment realized an operating loss of $15.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to an operating loss of $11.2 million in the prior year period. The higher-than-anticipated loss this quarter was driven by a $14.4 million revenue reduction to estimates which directly impacted the segment’s income and resulted from macroeconomic factors causing expectations to decline on the segment’s employment services contracts. The company remains focused on portions of the segment that are underperforming and is committed to shaping the segment, within practical constraints, to be aligned strategically and deliver consistent profitability.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at June 30, 2023, totaled $4.27 billion, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $3.10 billion. The book-to-bill ratio at June 30, 2023, was 2.2x calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis and includes the Contact Center Operations contract valued at $6.6 billion awarded in September 2022. The book-to-bill ratio excluding this contract was 1.1x at June 30, 2023.

The sales pipeline at June 30, 2023, totaled $32.1 billion, comprised of approximately $2.6 billion in proposals pending, $0.85 billion in proposals in preparation, and $28.7 billion in opportunities tracking. New work opportunities represent approximately 80% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $35.0 million, and gross debt was $1.32 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as calculated in accordance with the company’s credit agreement, was 2.5x and unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, cash used in operating activities totaled $5.3 million, and free cash outflow was $30.4 million. DSO increased to 61 days at June 30, 2023, compared to DSO of 56 days at March 31, 2023, leading to an increase in working capital. In addition, the month of June this year included an extra payday, which had timing impact for cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

On July 7, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023.

Updated FY23 Guidance

Maximus expects revenue for fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to range between $4.875 billion and $4.975 billion, yielding a $4.925 billion midpoint which is unchanged from prior guidance of between $4.85 billion and $5.0 billion.

Adjusted operating income, which excludes the expense for amortization of intangible assets, is expected to range between $387 million and $401 million, as compared to prior guidance of between $415 million and $440 million. Costs related to the cybersecurity incident are included in the updated guidance, whereas adjusted operating income would be expected to range between $409 million and $423 million, excluding the charge in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes the expense for amortization of intangible assets, is expected to range between $3.74 and $3.94 per share, as compared to prior guidance of between $4.00 and $4.30. Excluding the cybersecurity incident costs, adjusted diluted earnings per share would be expected to range between $4.00 and $4.20 per share.

Free cash flow is expected to range between $190 million and $230 million, as compared to prior guidance of between $225 million and $275 million. Excluding the cybersecurity incident costs, free cash flow would be expected to range between $212 million and $252 million.

The company’s guidance implies strong earnings growth for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, which is largely unchanged from prior guidance, and driven by further increasing volumes in the VES business in U.S. Federal Services and an anticipated moderate sequential increase to Medicaid redeterminations in U.S. Services.

The company forecasts interest expense to still range between $82 million and $85 million, an updated effective income tax rate between 23.0% and 23.5%, and an updated weighted average shares outstanding between 61.4 million and 61.5 million shares for fiscal year 2023.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Risk Factors

This release refers to non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including organic growth, free cash flow, operating income and EPS adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, EBITDA, and other non-GAAP measures.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them, and details as to how they are calculated are included in our earnings presentation and forthcoming Form 10-Q.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s confidence and strategies, and the company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of the company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 22, 2022, and in our Form 10-Q expected to be filed shortly. The Company’s SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.

On July 26, 2023, the company announced a cybersecurity incident related to a third-party file-sharing application. Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 contained in this release include an approximately $22 million expense for total investigation and remediation costs related to the incident, which reflects our best estimate based on the currently available information. This estimate is preliminary and could change prior to the time we file our Form 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter of 2023.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 1,188,677 $ 1,125,785 $ 3,644,775 $ 3,453,987 Cost of revenue 924,313 915,564 2,907,061 2,787,160 Gross profit 264,364 210,221 737,714 666,827 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 182,545 132,974 471,445 387,502 Amortization of intangible assets 23,431 22,690 70,599 67,951 Operating income 58,388 54,557 195,670 211,374 Interest expense 21,026 10,791 63,631 29,867 Other expense/(income), net 1,005 2,497 (79 ) 2,093 Income before income taxes 36,357 41,269 132,118 179,414 Provision for income taxes 5,494 9,934 29,472 44,653 Net income $ 30,863 $ 31,335 $ 102,646 $ 134,761 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.68 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.67 $ 2.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 61,141 61,607 61,125 62,038 Diluted 61,544 61,756 61,368 62,190 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.84 $ 0.84

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,007 $ 40,658 Accounts receivable, net 798,509 807,110 Income taxes receivable 34,435 2,158 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,085 182,387 Total current assets 996,036 1,032,313 Property and equipment, net 44,808 52,258 Capitalized software, net 88,007 58,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 160,563 132,885 Goodwill 1,780,884 1,779,415 Intangible assets, net 727,956 804,904 Deferred contract costs, net 45,928 47,732 Deferred compensation plan assets 44,412 37,050 Deferred income taxes 5,771 4,970 Other assets 48,819 42,447 Total assets $ 3,943,184 $ 3,992,714 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 283,686 $ 264,553 Accrued compensation and benefits 140,007 178,199 Deferred revenue, current portion 64,822 87,146 Income taxes payable 70 718 Long-term debt, current portion 86,901 63,458 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 53,385 63,999 Other current liabilities 54,430 116,374 Total current liabilities 683,301 774,447 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 14,860 21,414 Deferred income taxes 207,145 206,099 Long-term debt, non-current portion 1,223,133 1,292,483 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion 47,363 40,210 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 120,766 86,175 Other liabilities 13,763 22,515 Total liabilities 2,310,331 2,443,343 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 60,784 and 60,774 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively 581,338 557,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,311 ) (33,961 ) Retained earnings 1,075,826 1,025,354 Total shareholders’ equity 1,632,853 1,549,371 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,943,184 $ 3,992,714

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,863 $ 31,335 $ 102,646 $ 134,761 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software 10,771 8,676 37,092 29,875 Amortization of intangible assets 23,431 22,690 70,599 67,951 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 601 649 2,236 1,946 Deferred income taxes 3,743 (3,861 ) 2,375 (7,179 ) Stock compensation expense 8,296 7,028 22,239 22,080 Loss on sale of businesses — — 883 — Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations and disposals: Accounts receivable (54,854 ) 9,067 7,675 (39,997 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,689 (315 ) 21,101 9,454 Deferred contract costs 1,662 (1,271 ) 2,245 (7,702 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,276 (39,530 ) 16,915 (42,577 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (17,390 ) 42,127 (31,612 ) 13,846 Deferred revenue (13,400 ) (18,131 ) (31,747 ) 342 Income taxes (26,608 ) 693 (33,186 ) (12,822 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (1,670 ) (37 ) (3,742 ) (1,330 ) Other assets and liabilities (1,696 ) (1,203 ) (15,968 ) 1,128 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (5,286 ) 57,917 169,751 169,776 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (25,112 ) (13,038 ) (58,863 ) (35,936 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (14,140 ) — (14,144 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses — — 9,124 — Proceeds from sale of land and building — 2,000 — 2,000 Net cash used in investing activities (25,112 ) (25,178 ) (49,739 ) (48,080 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders (17,020 ) (17,103 ) (51,053 ) (51,762 ) Purchases of Maximus common stock — (48,021 ) — (73,864 ) Tax withholding related to RSU vesting — — (8,475 ) (9,673 ) Payments for contingent consideration (2,621 ) — (6,662 ) — Proceeds from borrowings 220,000 175,000 682,398 415,000 Principal payments for debt (200,054 ) (139,265 ) (730,514 ) (442,973 ) Restricted cash movements 2,517 — (54,543 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 2,822 (29,389 ) (168,849 ) (163,272 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 549 (4,693 ) 3,735 (4,369 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,027 ) (1,343 ) (45,102 ) (45,945 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 118,720 111,968 136,795 156,570 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 91,693 $ 110,625 $ 91,693 $ 110,625

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount % (1) Amount % (1) Amount % (1) Amount % (1) (dollars in thousands) Revenue: U.S. Federal Services $ 583,960 $ 525,519 $ 1,786,202 $ 1,680,678 U.S. Services 449,061 399,320 1,338,242 1,183,814 Outside the U.S. 155,656 200,946 520,331 589,495 Revenue $ 1,188,677 $ 1,125,785 $ 3,644,775 $ 3,453,987 Gross profit: U.S. Federal Services $ 156,945 26.9 % $ 124,203 23.6 % $ 402,513 22.5 % $ 365,932 21.8 % U.S. Services 98,538 21.9 % 74,135 18.6 % 268,152 20.0 % 248,805 21.0 % Outside the U.S. 8,881 5.7 % 11,883 5.9 % 67,049 12.9 % 52,090 8.8 % Gross profit $ 264,364 22.2 % $ 210,221 18.7 % $ 737,714 20.2 % $ 666,827 19.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses: U.S. Federal Services $ 82,892 14.2 % $ 69,466 13.2 % $ 229,591 12.9 % $ 203,340 12.1 % U.S. Services 51,536 11.5 % 42,351 10.6 % 140,793 10.5 % 115,726 9.8 % Outside the U.S. 24,122 15.5 % 23,101 11.5 % 75,936 14.6 % 68,452 11.6 % Loss on sale of businesses (2) — NM — NM 883 NM — NM Other (3) 23,995 NM (1,944 ) NM 24,242 NM (16 ) NM Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 182,545 15.4 % $ 132,974 11.8 % $ 471,445 12.9 % $ 387,502 11.2 % Operating income/(loss): U.S. Federal Services $ 74,053 12.7 % $ 54,737 10.4 % $ 172,922 9.7 % $ 162,592 9.7 % U.S. Services 47,002 10.5 % 31,784 8.0 % 127,359 9.5 % 133,079 11.2 % Outside the U.S. (15,241 ) (9.8 )% (11,218 ) (5.6 )% (8,887 ) (1.7 )% (16,362 ) (2.8 )% Amortization of intangible assets (23,431 ) NM (22,690 ) NM (70,599 ) NM (67,951 ) NM Loss on sale of businesses (2) — NM — NM (883 ) NM — NM Other (3) (23,995 ) NM 1,944 NM (24,242 ) NM 16 NM Operating income $ 58,388 4.9 % $ 54,557 4.8 % $ 195,670 5.4 % $ 211,374 6.1 %

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked “NM.” (2) During the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, we sold a small commercial practice in the United Kingdom and our employment operations business in Sweden, both subsidiaries within our Outside the U.S. Segment, resulting in a loss. (3) Other includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. In the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, these charges include $22.1 million related to the costs of a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident. Other charges include those related to acquisitions.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Free Cash Flows – Non-GAAP (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (5,286 ) $ 57,917 $ 169,751 $ 169,776 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (25,112 ) (13,038 ) (58,863 ) (35,936 ) Free cash flow $ (30,398 ) $ 44,879 $ 110,888 $ 133,840

