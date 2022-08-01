Maximus Names Marie Russell as Vice President, Federal Alliances

Industry Veteran Tapped to Expand the Company’s Robust Technology Alliance Program

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced Marie Russell, an experienced executive with a diverse career history, as the company’s Vice President, Federal Alliances. Maximus currently has numerous strategic alliances in the federal market with technology partners, and Russell has been tasked with deepening current partnerships and identifying new innovation partners to accelerate growth.

“Our strategic partners are a fundamental part of the Maximus story,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services, Maximus. “We have added Marie to our leadership team to improve upon that foundation by enhancing our ecosystem of technology partners, leveraging our own award-winning capabilities and delivering innovative solutions to support federal customers’ missions. As new technology emerges, Maximus and our partners will be ready to work with agencies to implement and better serve citizens.”

Russell brings more than 25 years of experience supporting federal agencies providing healthcare, education, energy, and financial services. Her most recent role was with Juniper Networks, where she worked for eight years and held positions as Senior Director, EMEA Field and Partner Marketing, and Senior Director, Global Partner Programs. Russell is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International (AFCEA) and recipient of the Chairman’s Superior Performance Award.

“I am thrilled to join Maximus and look forward to working with the team to build upon our established success with our strategic partners,” said Russell. “As federal agencies look to the future and modernize, there is an opportunity for Maximus and our technology partners to re-imagine what is possible and find ways to do more for our customers and for our citizens.”

