Maximus Names Kathleen Featheringham as New Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Industry Leader to Grow Company’s AI and Advanced Analytics Portfolio for Federal Agencies

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has named Kathleen Featheringham as the company’s new Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In this role, Featheringham will lead the development and expansion of the company’s Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics portfolio within the Federal Technology Consulting Services (TCS) practice.

“Federal agency leaders understand the value and potential that emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics can deliver and how an experienced partner like Maximus can make that reality,” said Scott Barr, Technology Consulting Services (TCS) Practice Lead, Maximus. “Kathleen brings with her more than two decades of experience at the leading edge of using AI to serve the mission of federal agencies, and her success is unmatched in the market. Her addition to our team allows us to further enhance and refine our award-winning approach to technology transformations for federal agencies.”

Featheringham joins Maximus with more than 20 years of experience working with agencies across the federal government on large-scale responsible technology transformation projects, relying on her unique expertise with AI, data science, strategy, and change management.

Featheringham most recently served as a Director at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she established and scaled that company’s AI strategy. Featheringham led the development of that firm’s AI governance and risk management procedures and led efforts to help agencies improve their ability to harness analytics for data-driven decision-making.

“We are in the midst of an extraordinary period for federal technology, as agencies seek out new and emerging technologies to better meet their missions, improve customer experience, and deliver exceptional services,” said Featheringham. “My career has been based upon the convergence between agency missions and artificial intelligence, with a special emphasis on the human element of adoption. I joined Maximus to become part of a team that has shown federal agencies how the full potential of new technologies can be realized with a trusted partner.”

