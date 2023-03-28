<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Maximus Names Kathleen Featheringham as New Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and...
Business Wire

Maximus Names Kathleen Featheringham as New Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

di Business Wire

Industry Leader to Grow Company’s AI and Advanced Analytics Portfolio for Federal Agencies

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has named Kathleen Featheringham as the company’s new Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In this role, Featheringham will lead the development and expansion of the company’s Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics portfolio within the Federal Technology Consulting Services (TCS) practice.

“Federal agency leaders understand the value and potential that emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics can deliver and how an experienced partner like Maximus can make that reality,” said Scott Barr, Technology Consulting Services (TCS) Practice Lead, Maximus. “Kathleen brings with her more than two decades of experience at the leading edge of using AI to serve the mission of federal agencies, and her success is unmatched in the market. Her addition to our team allows us to further enhance and refine our award-winning approach to technology transformations for federal agencies.”

Featheringham joins Maximus with more than 20 years of experience working with agencies across the federal government on large-scale responsible technology transformation projects, relying on her unique expertise with AI, data science, strategy, and change management.

Featheringham most recently served as a Director at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she established and scaled that company’s AI strategy. Featheringham led the development of that firm’s AI governance and risk management procedures and led efforts to help agencies improve their ability to harness analytics for data-driven decision-making.

“We are in the midst of an extraordinary period for federal technology, as agencies seek out new and emerging technologies to better meet their missions, improve customer experience, and deliver exceptional services,” said Featheringham. “My career has been based upon the convergence between agency missions and artificial intelligence, with a special emphasis on the human element of adoption. I joined Maximus to become part of a team that has shown federal agencies how the full potential of new technologies can be realized with a trusted partner.”

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Media & Public Relations

Eileen Cassidy Rivera, media@maximus.com

Articoli correlati

Wolfspeed and NC A&T to Establish Joint R&D Facility to Further Advance Silicon Carbide Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company expands partnership with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to bolster compound semiconductor advances while developing a...
Continua a leggere

New Dedicated Soft-Pigmented Contrast Printer, Videojet 1580 C, is Easy to Maintain as a Standard Printer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Printer performs and behaves like a dye-based printer CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIJ--A global leader in coding, marking, and printing solutions with over...
Continua a leggere

ERI Featured on “Jobs of Tomorrow” Series on Amazon, Roku and Tubi

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESG--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Wolfspeed and NC A&T to Establish Joint R&D Facility to Further Advance Silicon Carbide...

Business Wire