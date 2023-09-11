Maximus Names John Martinez as New General Counsel

Departing General Counsel, David Francis, To Retire After 25 Years with Maximus

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced John Martinez as the company’s new General Counsel. Martinez succeeds David Francis, who has been with Maximus since 1998 and will help Martinez transition into the new role before his previously announced retirement at the end of 2023.









Martinez joins Maximus after serving as Vice President and General Counsel of GE Aerospace. In that role, Martinez was responsible for developing and executing the company’s legal strategy across the commercial aviation and defense sectors and led several aspects of GE Aerospace’s global portfolio, including the legal, contracts, compliance, and government relations organizations.

“Maximus employees across the business are eager to work alongside John in his new role as General Counsel,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “John brings a wealth of legal and governance expertise that will help guide our company well into the future. His steady leadership and deep commitment to moving people forward will further strengthen our leadership team and the impact Maximus has on the lives of millions of Americans.”

Martinez’s earlier legal career included several executive roles as Vice President and General Counsel for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Deputy General Counsel for the Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Associate General Counsel at the Central Intelligence Agency. Among Martinez’s professional accolades is admission to the National Hispanic Bar Association’s (NHBA) prestigious PODER25 program, NHBA’s General Counsel talent pipeline initiative.

“I am honored and excited to join Maximus as the company expands its capabilities and impact with new and innovative federal, state, and local government partnerships,” said Martinez. “Over the years, Maximus has established itself as an industry leader and employer of choice, serving as a trusted partner to governments focused on ensuring the best customer experience for citizens. I look forward to building on the strong foundation David created and supporting the Maximus team towards continued success.”

“I want to thank David for partnering with John to lead the successful transition of this vital role,” added Caswell. “I know I speak for the entire Maximus family in expressing our deepest gratitude to David for his service over the decades, helping to build and transform Maximus into the company it is today.” During his time at Maximus, Francis has overseen the Legal, Contracts, Privacy, and Ethics and Compliance teams at a global level.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

James Francis



Jessica Batt



IR@maximus.com

Media & Public Relations

Eileen Rivera



media@maximus.com