Maximus Foundation Announces Record High $2.2 Million in Grants to Nonprofits Nationwide

191 Nonprofit Organizations Receiving Grants for Community Development, Youth Programs, and Healthcare

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that the Maximus Foundation will award $2.2 million in grants to 191 nonprofit organizations across the United States this year. The grants are aimed at furthering three key themes that drive the Foundation’s work: community development, youth programs, and healthcare services. The number of grantees represents a 14.3% increase over the number of 2022 grantees, and the total giving is the largest annual level in the Foundation’s 23-year history.

The Maximus Foundation, which was founded by the company’s board of directors in 2000, is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote personal growth and self-sufficiency through improved health, child, family, and community development.

“This year’s incredible class of grant recipients marks another step forward for the Maximus Foundation expanding the number of organizations and the total investment in our communities,” said Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry, President and Chairperson, Maximus Foundation. “These inspiring nonprofits make a difference in the communities where Maximus employees work and live. We are extremely proud of our partnerships and how these organizations help improve the lives of thousands of people and families.”

The nonprofits receiving grants in 2023 from the Maximus Foundation provide a wide range of critical services, programs, and training. For community development, grantees focus on areas such as homelessness prevention and supportive services, jobs, and training programs, and veteran-support services. Youth development nonprofits receiving grants provide child abuse prevention and support services, programs to fight child hunger, and education programs in local communities. Dr. John Boyer provided valuable contributions in shaping this year’s historic grant program up until his retirement as Chairman after serving for seventeen years.

“The Maximus Foundation’s annual grant giving is extremely meaningful to Maximus employees, because these nonprofits support and move forward causes and initiatives that are personally important to them,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “The ethos of our company is reflected in our tagline Moving People Forward and our aim as a company is to help as many people as possible. That spirit is evident in everything we do as a company, particularly when it comes to our responsibility as a good corporate citizen and our support for the organizations making change happen in our communities.”

The designated grant awards will continue being distributed over the coming weeks, and some individual organizations will announce their award wins to local communities. For more information on the Maximus Foundation, including full reports on previous grantees, please visit: maximus.com/foundation.

About the Maximus Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of Maximus, the Foundation extends the mission of the company by identifying and awarding grants to partners with specialized expertise to deliver results within the same populations and communities served by the public programs the company operates. The Maximus Foundation is completely funded by Maximus and its employees, in partnership with local community organizations with programs and projects in the areas of child and youth development, health, and community development.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

