Maximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.


About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
James Francis

Jessica Batt

IR@maximus.com

Media & Public Relations
Eileen Rivera

media@maximus.com

