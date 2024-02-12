Maximus Awarded Mental Health Assessments Contract From South Dakota’s Department of Social Services (DSS)

Maximus Becomes First Vendor in State to Conduct Preadmission Screening and Resident Review Assessments for Individuals Entering Long-Term Care Facilities

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been selected by the state of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services (DSS) to administer mental health assessments of individuals prior to placement in Medicaid-certified nursing facilities. The contract with Maximus marks a shift for the state, which had not previously worked with an outside vendor, to help advance the process for residents and bolster the overall program.





The assessment process, known as Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR), is conducted to ensure individuals receive the recommended services for their identified areas of need. Maximus has nearly 25 years of experience running high-quality, person-centered PASRR programs across a dozen states and will leverage that knowledge to support improvements across South Dakota’s program and successfully deliver accurate, timely, and thorough assessments and clinical determinations.

“At Maximus, our mission is to move people forward, and the PASRR program is a perfect example of how we use our skills, experience, and talent to deliver better outcomes for all our state partners and to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve,” said Christa Ballew, Senior Managing Director for Clinical Services, Maximus. “In South Dakota, our work will bring more centralization to the PASRR program and offer enhanced data collection and analysis to support the state’s goals.”

With Maximus as a partner, DSS will have a local solution for their PASRR program enhanced with national expertise. The company will utilize its industry leading PASRR methodology and clinical expertise, as well as a commitment to partner with the state to build an approach tailored to South Dakota’s unique needs.

Maximus helps states successfully navigate the implementation and operation of high-quality, modernized clinical assessment programs. The company serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, behavioral health diagnoses, and complex physical or medical conditions by helping them receive essential services and support in the most appropriate setting through prompt, accurate, reliable assessment services. To learn more about the Maximus PASRR work in South Dakota, visit maximusclinicalservices.com/svcs/south_dakota.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Media & Public Relations



Eileen Cassidy Rivera, media@maximus.com