Maximus Awarded $87 Million Task Order Under IRS Transformational Enterprise Development, Operations Service (EDOS) Contract

Maximus expands role delivering modernized services for the IRS Suite of Financial Systems

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded a five-year, $87 million task order by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to deliver end-to-end development and modernization services.





IRS awarded Maximus the task order through the Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for the Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract, which supports the agency’s modernization plans for delivering world-class customer service to taxpayers. Previously, IRS named Maximus to the multiple-award BPA in May 2023.

Through this task order, Maximus will support the IRS Internal Management Division, which is responsible for the full suite of financial management systems. In particular, Maximus will become the provider for General Ledger support and its critical compliance and enforcement programs used by the IRS in Fiscal Year 2023 to collect more than $104.1 billion in unpaid assessments on returns filed with additional tax due, resulting in $68.3 billion after credit transfers.

“Maximus has supported the IRS on a number of modernization and technology projects for the past three decades,” said Tricia Belman, Managing Director, Federal Financial, Maximus. “This task order marks another expansion of Maximus’ partnership with the IRS, building upon projects such as supporting the IRS Master File, which is the system the agency uses to store and process tax submissions for all taxpayers.”

Maximus will design and develop all functional and technical enhancements for the agency’s IO&A program. The company will also deliver a wide range of services, including systems development and modernization, program and project management of IT activities, operations and maintenance (O&M) support, and staffing for continuous operations.

“Across the federal government, Maximus implements large enterprise technologies and digital modernization strategies to improve services, increase accountability, and bolster the public’s trust in agencies,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “We’re pleased the IRS has expanded our role to include this vitally important work.”

To learn more about Maximus and its work with the IRS, visit maximus.com/irs.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

