Maximus Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.30 per Share

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, a $0.02 increase from the prior quarter.


Our approach to disciplined capital deployment includes the payment of a quarterly dividend, which we intend to increase over time as earnings grow,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend increase demonstrates our confidence in the earnings growth reflected in our guidance and commentary on the August 3, 2023, earnings call.”

The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
James Francis

Jessica Batt

IR@maximus.com

Media & Public Relations
Eileen Rivera

media@maximus.com

