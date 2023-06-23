Maximum Effort Channel, a Partnership Between Fubo and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, Announces Original Show, Podcats: The Pawdcast

Podcats: The Pawdcast, produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, premieres today at 7:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort announced today the premiere of original unscripted show, Podcats: The Pawdcast on Maximum Effort Channel. The show, produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, will debut tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Podcats: The Pawdcast



Logline: Three cats who are culture expurrts run down impurrtant events of the week. Featuring comedians Aristotle Athari, Alvin Kuai and Sydnee Washington.



First Look: Here

Key Art: Here

*No animals were injured in the creation of Podcats: The Pawdcast.

Podcats: The Pawdcast is a 51 episode series with Embassy Row’s Michael Davies and Eden Sutley serving as executive producers and Ashley Hanna as co-executive producer. David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth (Fubo Studios) and George Dewey and Kevin Hill (Maximum Effort) also serve as co-executive producers.

“Maximum Effort Channel is a place for us to take chances and bring viewers an unexpected yet comforting experience,” said Kevin Hill, head of television, Maximum Effort. “When Embassy Row approached us with the idea of a podcast ‘hosted by’ cats, we bit right away. We’re excited for fans of comedy and cats alike to see what a purrly fun pawdcast can be.”

Each week, Podcats: The Pawdcast will feature one new cat correspondent and a new dog serving as “intern of the week” who will both be up for adoption. The recurring studio manager and IT support characters are also adoptable cats through Animal Haven. The show plans to work with additional shelters in the future.

“The Maximum Effort Channel brand of clever comfort aligns perfectly with Embassy Row’s mission to produce talent-first, joyful programming,” said Michael Davies, president, Embassy Row. “Our legacy of producing hit talk shows such as Watch What Happens Live and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee makes us the perfect partner to develop and produce this first-of-its-kind talk format featuring adoptable cats and top comedic talent.”

Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

