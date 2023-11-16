Maxar Space Systems Successfully Hands Over the Largest Commercial Satellite Built, JUPITER 3, to EchoStar

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Space Systems today announced that it had successfully handed over operations of the largest commercial communications satellite ever manufactured in their Palo Alto, California facility, the JUPITER™ 3 satellite, for EchoStar.





The satellite includes 14 solar panels on board that when fully deployed could span a 10-story building. Maxar Space Systems manufactured the spacecraft, which is also called EchoStar XXIV, in their Northern California facility. It was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“JUPITER 3 demonstrates that the Maxar 1300™ platform is the ideal platform to support any variety of high-bandwidth communications missions, including deep space missions like NASA’s PPE program, which is part of Gateway,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar Space Systems CEO. “Maxar continues to serve the GEO communications market and push the boundaries for what is possible, and JUPITER 3 shows that thinking in action.”

JUPITER 3 is an ultra-high-density satellite that will join the Hughes JUPITER fleet, which includes two other Maxar-built spacecraft. This newest spacecraft takes a significant leap forward in satellite engineering, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in communication satellite design and functionality.

The incorporation of industry-leading Q- and V-band gateway feeder links, along with miniaturized, solid-state electronics, highlights the pioneering spirit of Maxar Space Systems in pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in space technology. The sheer scale of JUPITER 3, with its 9 metric ton launch mass and 14 expansive solar panels, underscores the magnitude of this spacecraft, dwarfing conventional satellite dimensions.

About Maxar Space Systems

Maxar Space Systems is a leading provider of comprehensive space technologies. We deliver innovative solutions to government and commercial customers helping them unlock the promise of space to solve problems on Earth and beyond. We address a broad spectrum of needs for our customers, including mission systems engineering, product design, spacecraft manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing. Maxar Space Systems is a trusted partner in commercial and government missions, combining more than 60 years of deep mission understanding with reliable performance and longevity. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

